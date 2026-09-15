Enterprise Life marks 25th anniversary after reaching over 3 million lives in Ghana

Enterprise Life has marked its 25th anniversary with a thanksgiving service, celebrating a quarter-century of operations in Ghana’s insurance industry and expressing appreciation to customers for their loyalty and support.

The company says it has reached more than three million people through the insurance solutions it has provided since commencing operations.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration, General Manager for Distribution at Enterprise Life, Alex Baah Inkoom, described the milestone as significant for the company and thanked customers for their continued support.

“Today is a very beautiful day because it's the day that we celebrate our 25th anniversary as a business. Since we started operations, we've touched over 3 million lives in terms of the solutions that we offer.”

Mr Inkoom said customer feedback had also played an important role in helping the company improve its services over the years.

“We've been able to serve our customers very well. We have also been able to take good feedback from our customers and that has made us better at what we do.”

He said the company had also invested in digital transformation to make insurance services more accessible to customers.

According to him, digital solutions now cover key stages of the customer journey, from onboarding to claims payment.

“So as we speak, we are able to offer solutions digitally from onboarding and to claims payment.”

Mr Inkoom said Enterprise Life had also pioneered several initiatives in Ghana’s insurance industry as part of efforts to improve customer experience and service delivery.

He described the company as a leading life insurance provider in Ghana.

The 25th anniversary celebration gives Enterprise Life an opportunity to reflect

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