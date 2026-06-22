EPA denies dismissing relatives of late Murtala Mohammed

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Michael Ayamga, has dismissed claims that relatives of the late Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, have been dismissed from the Authority.

Speaking on Joy Prime's Prime Morning, Prof. Ayamga described the reports as "totally false," explaining that no employee had been terminated over the matter.

"I want to put on record that that is totally false. There has not been any termination of anyone at EPA that I am aware of," he said.

According to him, what has occurred is the expiry of some contract appointments, adding that the Authority is currently seeking the necessary administrative clearances to regularise and renew contracts for affected staff.

"What has happened is people's contracts have expired, and we are in the process of regularising. We are in the process of securing more clearances to be able to cover the numerous contract staff that we have," he explained.

His comments follow rumours that relatives of the late minister had been dismissed from the EPA after his death.

Prof. Ayamga also addressed claims that Dr Murtala Mohammed influenced recruitment at the Authority before his passing.

He disclosed that the late minister had instructed the EPA's management not to accept lists of recommended companies or individuals purportedly submitted in his name without following the required procedures.

"He told the CEO and me that we should accept no list from anybody and no company from anybody except himself," he recounted.

He said that while the EPA considers recommendations from government officials, all prospective employees are required to go through the Authority's established recruitment process.

"The EPA is an institution, and everybody who is qualified is entitled to have a shot at getting a job at the EPA. Recommendations must still go through the proper process," he said.

Prof. Ayamga further denied claims that there were recruitment lists bearing the late minister's name or curriculum vitae submitted on behalf of his relatives.

"As we speak now, there is no list anywhere with the inscription Honourable Murtala on it. There is no CV before us with the name 'Murtala's brother' on it," he stated.

He, however, revealed that following the minister's death, his widow requested that a few family members be considered for employment.

According to Prof. Ayamga, he discussed the matter with the Acting Minister and the EPA Chief Executive Officer, who agreed to process the requests because of the family's circumstances.

He said about eight names were submitted, adding that appointment letters have already been issued to those who qualified.

"I will say that anyone we have been dealing with from the Murtala family has been issued an appointment letter," he said.

"I have pictures of those letters. I have evidence of one of them coming to sign the logbook and collect his appointment letter. The CEO also has copies of the letters."

Prof. Ayamga said some of the beneficiaries have already begun work, while others are expected to assume duty after completing the necessary administrative processes.

He maintained that the allegations circulating in the public domain are unfounded and urged the public to verify the facts before drawing conclusions.

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