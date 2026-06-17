Estonian Business Angels Network partners with Pan African AI Summit 2026

The Estonian Business Angels Network (EstBAN), one of Europe’s most active early-stage investor networks, has confirmed its partnership with the Pan African AI & Innovation Summit (PAAIS) 2026 to co-underwrite the Summit’s AI Dragon’s Den — a competitive pitch platform designed to surface and fund Africa’s most promising AI startups.

PAAIS 2026 takes place on 22 and 23 September at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra, convening policy leaders, investors, technologists, and entrepreneurs from across Africa and the global innovation ecosystem.

The AI Dragon’s Den will place African startup founders before a panel of international and regional investors in a live, high-stakes pitch format.

Winners will receive visibility among angel investors, access to experienced mentors, and an opportunity to explore potential investment and collaboration opportunities within the EstBAN network.

Strategic Significance

The partnership carries significance beyond the event itself. Estonia is widely regarded as the world’s most advanced digital state, having pioneered e-governance systems now adopted by dozens of countries.

Its business angel community has co-invested in several globally recognised deep-tech and AI ventures. The network’s interest in African AI highlights a commitment to learning from emerging ecosystems, building new connections, and exploring areas for future collaboration.

For Ghana, the timing is pointed. President Mahama’s administration launched the National AI Strategy in April 2026, establishing an institutional mandate for AI-led growth across health, agriculture, finance, and public services. Private investment partnerships of this kind — linking Ghanaian and African founders to credible foreign capital networks — are precisely the mechanisms the Strategy anticipates.

“We are not interested in conversations about Africa’s AI potential in the abstract. We want founders funded, ideas tested, and partnerships that create durable value on the continent,” Felix Donkor, Convenor, Pan African AI & Innovation Summit

A Call to the Ministry

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, a confirmed institutional partner of PAAIS 2026, is well-positioned to amplify the AI Dragon’s Den as a flagship expression of Ghana’s ambition, both domestically and to the international investor community watching the Summit.

The Ministry’s active participation in promoting and publicising the competition will reinforce Ghana’s standing as the continent’s preferred destination for AI investment and talent development.

Applications for the AI Dragon’s Den competition will open in the coming weeks. Full details will be published at panafricanaisummit.com.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.