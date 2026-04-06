Europe’s elite chase continental glory: How to watch

epa11957278 Luis Diaz (R) of Liverpool in action against Achraf Hakimi of PSG during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain, in Liverpool, Britain, 11 March 2025. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

The European season builds toward a thrilling crescendo as the quarterfinal first legs arrive across UEFA’s three major club competitions. With heavyweight clashes and compelling underdog narratives, the coming midweek slate promises drama, intensity and defining moments.

In the UEFA Champions League, all eyes will be drawn to the blockbuster meeting between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. This is a fixture steeped in history, pitting two of Europe’s most decorated clubs against one another once more.

Bayern striker Harry Kane captured the magnitude of the occasion: “It's going to be a big game for sure. Bayern Munich against Real Madrid, two of the biggest teams in Europe, in the quarter-finals.

"We'll prepare like we do for every game. We'll look at their strengths and weaknesses and try to exploit them. We have a way of playing that doesn't change much, no matter who we play. It'll be no different in the quarter-finals.”

With both sides boasting elite attacking talent and vast experience, fine margins could decide the tie.

Elsewhere, Sporting CP take on Arsenal in what shapes as a fascinating tactical duel. Arsenal’s return to Europe’s latter stages has been marked by composure and control, but Sporting’s energy and attacking verve make them dangerous opponents, particularly on home soil.

Another all-Spanish showdown sees Barcelona face Atletico Madrid. Barcelona coach Hansi Flick struck a cautious tone ahead of the tie: “The next round also looks like it will be very difficult. We have to go step by step, match by match; that’s what we did last season and will do again.”

Atletico’s defensive resilience and counterattacking threat ensure this will be a tightly contested affair.

Meanwhile, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain renew hostilities with Liverpool in a high-stakes rematch.

PSG are aiming to eliminate Liverpool for the second successive season, and their blend of attacking flair and big-game experience makes them formidable.

Liverpool, however, will be driven by revenge and their own European pedigree.

In the UEFA Europa League, attention turns to Bologna against Aston Villa. Bologna’s rise has been one of the stories of the season, but Villa arrive with continental ambition and a squad capable of going deep.

The clash promises an intriguing contrast in styles and experience.

Equally compelling is Porto versus Nottingham Forest. Forest’s European adventure comes amid a difficult domestic campaign, with the club embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premier League.

Head coach Vítor Pereira remains optimistic: “When we win, the spirit and energy is different. The boys deserve it, because they are a fantastic group. I don't have any doubt that we have the quality to achieve our targets.

"I want to thank our supporters, because they deserve to keep going in this Europa League.” Porto’s pedigree in European competition ensures a stern test.

In the UEFA Conference League, Crystal Palace meet Fiorentina in a tie shaped by contrasting pressures. Palace are enjoying a memorable European run, while Fiorentina are battling relegation concerns in Serie A.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner acknowledged the challenge: “A huge achievement. Our next competitive game is against Fiorentina. We will have a few days off, many of the players will go to their national teams, and then we will prepare, we will have a friendly to get back in the rhythm. Hopefully, our European journey continues.”

Across all three competitions, the stakes are immense. With first-leg advantages crucial, expect bold approaches, tactical nuance and moments of brilliance as Europe’s elite chase continental glory.

UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal, first legs

Tuesday 7 April

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich – LIVE on SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sporting CP v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 8 April

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

PSG v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

UEFA Europa League, Quarterfinal, first legs

Wednesday 8 April

Braga v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Thursday 9 April

Freiburg v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport Variety and SuperSport Africa 2

Bologna v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 2

Porto v Nottingham – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

UEFA Conference League, Quarterfinal, first legs

Thursday 9 April

Palace v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.