Executive support professionals must reposition as strategic partners – Centre for Executive Development

The Centre for Executive Development (CED) has urged executive and administrative professionals to reposition themselves as strategic partners to organisational leadership as technology and artificial intelligence (AI) continue to reshape the workplace.

Executive Director of CED, Mrs Abigail Ampontuah-Yeboah, said the traditional perception of Executive Assistants, Personal Assistants, Office Managers and other administrative professionals as task-oriented support staff must change if the profession is to remain relevant in the evolving world of work.

Speaking at the Executive and Administrative Leaders Roundtable 2026 in Accra, she said professionals must develop the capacity to contribute strategically to organisational decision-making rather than focus solely on routine administrative duties.

The Roundtable, held on the theme, “Executive Support 2030: Leading Through Innovation, Influence and Impact,” brought together executive support professionals, human resource practitioners, governance experts, professional bodies and organisational leaders to examine the changing demands of the profession.

Mrs Ampontuah-Yeboah said the executive support professional of the future must be able to think strategically, embrace innovation, exercise sound judgement and demonstrate measurable value to the organisation.

“The future of executive support will belong to professionals who are prepared to think strategically, embrace innovation, exercise sound judgement and demonstrate measurable impact.”

She said professionals must recognise the evolving value of their roles and deliberately prepare themselves for greater responsibility, influence and leadership within their organisations.

According to her, the rapid adoption of AI and automation should not necessarily be viewed as a threat to administrative jobs but as an opportunity for professionals to move away from repetitive tasks and focus on higher-value responsibilities.

She explained that as technology increasingly handles routine administrative functions, employers would place greater value on uniquely human capabilities such as emotional intelligence, discretion, critical thinking, effective communication and relationship management.

Mrs Ampontuah-Yeboah therefore encouraged executive and administrative professionals to invest in continuous learning and build competencies in digital technology, strategy, governance, project management, communication and organisational performance.

“The journey towards Executive Support 2030 has already begun. Professionals must take ownership of their development, embrace innovation, build credible influence and demonstrate the impact of their work,” she said.

She reaffirmed CED’s commitment to professionalising executive and administrative support through training, certification and continuous professional development.

The Centre, she disclosed, has trained more than 200 professionals through international certification and executive development programmes.

Mrs Ampontuah-Yeboah also called on employers to prioritise the professional development of executive and administrative staff, stressing that investment in their growth could strengthen leadership and improve organisational performance.

She noted that when empowered beyond traditional administrative responsibilities, executive support professionals could contribute to stronger governance, improved communication, more effective project coordination, reduced operational risks and increased organisational productivity.

The Roundtable featured contributions from leaders and representatives of institutions including the HR Certification Centre, National Association of Professional Secretaries and Administrative Professionals Ghana (NAPG), West African branch of the Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), and the Association of Executive Assistants-Ghana.

Mrs Ampontuah-Yeboah said the participation of professional bodies, governance institutions and human resource leaders reflected the growing recognition of executive support as an important component of organisational effectiveness.

She said CED would continue to provide platforms for professional learning, networking, knowledge sharing and career advancement to equip executive and administrative professionals with the skills required to become trusted strategic partners within their organisations.

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