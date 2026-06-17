Failure to beat Panama in World Cup group stage will be disappointing – Ghanaian fans to Black Stars

Ghanaian football fans in Kumasi say anything less than victory against Panama in the World Cup group stage will be a major disappointment for the Black Stars, as the team prepares for a must-win encounter today.

Expectations are running high among Ghanaians ahead of the Black Stars’ World Cup group stage clash with Panama, with many supporters insisting that failure to secure all three points will be a bitter pill to swallow.

Speaking ahead of the game, fans in Kumasi said the match is crucial for Ghana’s hopes of progressing to the knockout phase, and the team cannot afford to drop points against a side they are expected to beat.

“Failure to win against Panama will disappoint Ghanaians. We need three points if we are serious about qualifying from the group. We need goals, we need confidence, and we need the boys to show they are ready for the world stage because if we fail to win this match it means we cannot qualify from the group stage", said Robert, a supporter at Tech Station.

Another fan, Nana Hemaa, expressed strong belief in the Black Stars’ attacking firepower ahead of the World Cup group stage clash.

“Ghana will score against Panama at all cost today, and Semenyo and Jordan Ayew will be the goal scorers,” she said.

A station master at Tech Junction, Mr Red also noted that while Panama will fight hard, Ghana has the pedigree and experience.

“We respect them, but the Black Stars have more quality. If we don’t win this one, then qualifying from the group will become very difficult,” he added.

Some Ghanaians also expressed their views on the absence of vice-captain and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who will miss his team’s World Cup group stage opener against Panama in Toronto after being denied entry into Canada.

According to them, his absence cannot prevent the Black Stars from winning against Panama, even though it may have some impact on the team.

“Partey is a big loss, but we have enough quality in the squad to get the job done,” one supporter said

The Black Stars are expected to approach the game with urgency, knowing that every point counts in the group stage.

Analysts say the team must be clinical in front of goal and solid defensively to avoid a repeat of past World Cup heartbreaks.

The Ghana Football Association has urged supporters to rally behind the team and turn out in numbers. Kick-off is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at 11:00 a.m. in Toronto.

The Panama fixture forms part of Ghana’s group stage campaign at the FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the third time in the nation’s history, having reached the Round of 16 in 2006 and the quarter-finals in 2010.

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