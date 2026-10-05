FanMilk Ghana MD Lionel Parent named Business Executive Leader of the Year

FanMilk Ghana’s Managing Director for West Africa, Lionel Parent, has been honoured with the Business Executive Leader of the Year Award at the 8th CCI France Ghana (CCIFG) Gala Dinner and Awards Night held in Accra.

The prestigious recognition celebrates Parent’s leadership and his role in driving the transformation of FanMilk Ghana, which has recorded sustained business growth, strengthened stakeholder confidence and created significant social and economic impact across its value chain.

The award was presented by H.E. Diarra Dimé-Labille, Ambassador of France to Ghana, and Guillaume Valence, President of CCI France Ghana (CCIFG).

CCI France Ghana is one of the country’s leading bilateral business networks, bringing together approximately 160 Ghanaian and international companies while promoting stronger commercial and economic relations between Ghana and France.

Parent’s recognition comes as FanMilk Ghana continues to consolidate its position as one of Ghana’s most trusted and popular consumer brands.

Under his leadership, the company has accelerated its transformation agenda, with a focus on sustainable growth, operational excellence, innovation and stronger stakeholder engagement.

Speaking after receiving the award, Parent described the recognition as a reflection of the collective efforts of the wider FanMilk ecosystem.

“I am honoured to receive this recognition from CCIFG. While my name is on the award, it is truly a reflection of the collective efforts of the entire FanMilk team.”

He added that the company’s transformation has been driven by a shared commitment to growth, operational excellence, innovation and positive community impact.

“This recognition belongs to every colleague, distributor, vendor, and partner who has contributed to our journey,” he said.

Over the past several years, FanMilk Ghana has strengthened its business performance, expanded its market reach and deepened engagement with stakeholders across its value chain.

Beyond commercial growth, the company has also advanced initiatives focused on education, youth development, environmental sustainability and community well-being.

These efforts form part of FanMilk’s broader commitment to creating sustainable value for consumers, customers, employees, distributors, business partners and communities.

The latest award also highlights the growing momentum of FanMilk’s operations across West Africa and its ambition to build a resilient and future-ready business capable of delivering long-term value.

Commenting on the achievement, Kenneth Aidam, Communications Manager for FanMilk West Africa, said the award reflects the contribution of the many individuals and partners who support the company’s operations.

“This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the entire FanMilk ecosystem. It underscores the commitment, resilience, and dedication of our employees, distributors, vendors, and partners who continue to contribute to the transformation and success of our business across West Africa,” he said.

His comments underline the important role played by FanMilk’s extensive network of employees, distributors, vendors and partners in supporting the company’s growth and market reach.

As FanMilk Ghana continues its growth journey, the company says it remains focused on delivering high-quality products, driving innovation and strengthening livelihoods across its distribution network.

The company is also committed to contributing to the socio-economic development of the communities and markets in which it operates.

For Lionel Parent and the wider FanMilk team, the Business Executive Leader of the Year Award represents both a recognition of progress achieved and an encouragement to sustain the momentum.

With its continued focus on innovation, operational excellence, stakeholder partnerships and social impact, FanMilk Ghana is positioning itself for the next phase of sustainable growth in Ghana and across West Africa.

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