Farm 360 trains 23 women as it launches Moringa seedling project

Farm 360 has launched a tree planting and land restoration initiative with the training of 23 women in Moringa seedling nursing at Adelakope, near Shai Hills in the Eastern Region.

The one-day programme marked the start of a broader environmental campaign aimed at restoring degraded land and promoting sustainable agriculture, with more than 2,500 moringa seedlings nursed on the first day of training.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with Barka Capital Funds, forms part of a five-year plan to plant over one million trees across Ghana’s cocoa belt by 2030.

The project will include crops such as moringa, coconut, cocoa and rubber, with the goal of improving soil quality, supporting carbon capture and creating livelihoods.

Chief Executive Officer of Farm 360, Kenneth Nelson, described the programme as both an environmental and economic intervention, noting that tree planting offers long-term benefits for communities and the country as a whole.

A key focus of the initiative is the empowerment of women and young people, with the company targeting between 40 and 50 per cent female participation. The Adelakope training, which involved only women, reflects that commitment.

Chairperson of Farm 360, Martin Tettey Nartey, said the programme is designed not only to restore land but also to create economic opportunities for participants, enabling them to develop skills and earn income.

Participants were taken through both theoretical and practical sessions, covering the full process of seedling development, including soil preparation, planting techniques, watering and monitoring.

Farm 360 said the project is expected to scale up progressively, with a target of planting 50,000 trees in 2025 and 100,000 in 2026, eventually expanding to over one million by 2030. The initiative is also projected to generate hundreds of jobs in its early stages, with employment expected to grow significantly over time.

The programme is supported by international partners, including Barrk Capital Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund and the World Resources Institute, reflecting its broader environmental and developmental significance.

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