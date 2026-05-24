FHU alumnus launches medical textbook

An alumnus of Family Health University, Dr. Joseph Adam Dadzie, has made history by becoming the first graduate of the institution to author a medical textbook, marking another significant milestone in the university’s growing legacy of academic excellence and innovation.

Dr. Joseph Adam Dadzie, popularly known as Adam Paradise, recently launched his book titled Student-Oriented Clinical Examination Skills (Medicine) at a ceremony attended by university leadership, lecturers, students, medical professionals, and parents.

The book, written during Dr. Dadzie’s years in medical school and completed shortly after graduation, focuses on helping medical students prepare effectively for clinical examinations through simplified explanations, practical guidance, and real-world clinical approaches.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, described the moment as evidence of how far the university has come in establishing a medical school capable of nurturing excellence, leadership, and innovation.

“We have come a long way in establishing this medical school, and we are proud that one of our own has achieved this. This is a unique and impactful contribution to medical education. I saw his professionalism, calm nature, integrity, and passion for helping others even during his student years,” he said.

He added, “This achievement represents another defining chapter in the history of Family Health University, a symbol of the institution’s growing influence in shaping future medical professionals, educators, and leaders.”

In his address, Dr. Dadzie described the launch as more than just the unveiling of a textbook. He called it a celebration of sacrifice, mentorship, purpose, and the impact of people who believed in him throughout his journey.

“Family Health University did not just train me academically; it revealed possibilities to me. It gave me mentors, opportunities, inspiration, and an environment that made me believe greatness could come from us too,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Professor Kwawukume, explaining that reading textbooks authored by the professor inspired him to believe that African scholars could also contribute significantly to global medical education.

On his part, Dr. Emmanuel Labram, Director of Academics and Student Affairs, described the publication as a timely and valuable resource for medical students preparing for clinical examinations.

He further stated that the student-centered nature of the book and the author’s passion for teaching make it an indispensable guide for learners.

About the Book

Student-Oriented Clinical Examination Skills (Medicine) covers physical examinations of all body systems, cranial nerves, and common OSCE cases. It guides students on how to tackle time-limited OSCE follow-up questions with confidence.

Written in plain, student-friendly language with step-by-step instructions, the book helps students identify clinical signs, report findings, and make accurate diagnoses and management plans.

The book focuses on student-oriented approaches, clinical pearls, and real-world examples, making it an indispensable resource for medical students preparing for clinical examinations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.