Fiabci-Ghana inaugurated to promote professionalism and global collaboration in real estate sector

The International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), has launched its Ghana Chapter to connect the country’s real estate industry to a global network of professionals, investors and institutions while promoting higher professional standards across the built environment.

The ceremony which was under the theme, “Beyond the Individual” also witnessed the inauguration of the Founder and CEO of JL Properties Dr. James Condua Orleans-Lindsay as the Founding President of FIABCI-Ghana.

Founded in Paris in 1948, FIABCI is an international business network that brings together professionals from various disciplines within the real estate industry. Its membership spans developers, brokers, architects, engineers, valuers, surveyors, lawyers, financiers, academics, property managers and public-sector institutions.

The launch of the Ghana Chapter is therefore expected to strengthen the country’s visibility within the international real estate community and open new avenues for investment, knowledge exchange and professional development.

FIABCI-Ghana was jointly established by the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association and the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association to represent the international federation in Ghana.

Delivering his inaugural address, Dr. James Condua Orleans-Lindsay described the formation of FIABCI-Ghana as an important step towards uniting industry stakeholders and connecting Ghana’s real estate sector to global expertise and investment opportunities.

According to him, the establishment of FIABCI-Ghana reinforced the growing importance of international collaboration in advancing professional excellence across the built environment.

He indicated that the chapter would focus on five principal areas: strengthening advocacy and industry visibility, promoting research and innovation, supporting national development, institutionalising an annual developers’ forum and organising a FIABCI-Ghana International Conference.

The chapter, he said would also seek representation on relevant governmental, non-governmental and international boards to ensure that real estate professionals contribute meaningfully to policy formulation and national development.

Turning his attention to the country’s housing challenges, Dr. Orleans-Lindsay said the estimated housing shortfall of about 1.8 million units represented only one aspect of a broader challenge requiring coordinated action from the government, private developers, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

He called on industry professionals to forge stronger partnerships with the government and relevant institutions to increase housing delivery and improve access to decent and affordable accommodation.

“The onus lies on us as industry players to partner the government and all major stakeholders to fill the gap,” he stated.

Dr. Orleans-Lindsay, who is also President of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association, pledged to provide ethical and transformational leadership for the newly established chapter.

He cited the redevelopment of the former Achimota dumpsite and quarry into a residential estate as an example of how responsible investment, innovation and efficient land use could transform abandoned spaces and support sustainable urban development.

He also pledged that FIABCI-Ghana would pursue strategic partnerships and initiatives that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to the transformation of Africa’s housing and real estate landscape.

“Our commitment remains steadfast in ensuring the growth and transformation of FIABCI-Ghana and its pivotal role in shaping Africa’s real estate and housing landscape,” he said.

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