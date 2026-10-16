GPL 2026/27: ‘We are the team to beat’ – Medeama boss Tanko ahead of Samartex clash

Audio By Carbonatix
Medeama SC Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed confidence ahead of a table-topping fixture against FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League.
The defending champions aim to maintain their commanding start to the season as they square off against FC Samartex on matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.
Tanko’s side sit at the top of the table with 14 points from six matches, while Samartex are three points behind in third place looking to close the gap on their rivals.
As the only unbeaten team in the league, Tanko voiced readiness and assurance ahead of the away fixture noting that it puts a target on their back.
“We just had six games and we didn’t lose a game so definitely we are one of the teams that everyone would like to beat.
"We are preparing very well. We know the venue we are going to is very tough to play at. They have a very good team with a very good coach behind them.” He stated.
Medeama face Samartex on Sunday October 18 as they aim to secure a crucial away victory to build on their dominant start to the campaign.
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