Ekumfi: How $6m EXIM participation built a $53m industrial asset — now poised for a 24-Hour Economy breakthrough

Chief Executive of Ghana EXIM Bank, Sylvester Adinam Mensah.

Ghana's industrialisation journey may be entering a defining chapter. Ekumfi Fruits & Juices Limited is emerging as a potential model for turning development-finance investment into agricultural prosperity, youth employment, industrial expansion and export growth.

With Ghana EXIM Bank participation — its existing credit now restructured to approximately US$6 million — Ekumfi has built an industrial enterprise with an estimated asset value of US$53 million — a modern fruit-processing facility, Ghanaian juice brands, and a foundation for international market expansion.

Yet this substantial investment has lived with a contradiction.

Despite significant processing capacity, the company has been constrained by inadequate supplies of pineapple and other fruits, and by the 20% excise duty imposed on locally manufactured fruit juices in 2023. At times, production has been limited to roughly two days a week, leaving equipment and infrastructure underused.

The cost reaches well beyond the company. Farmers lose an established industrial buyer. Young people miss employment and enterprise opportunities. Ghana loses manufacturing output and export earnings.

Ekumfi's challenge has never simply been the existence of a factory. It has been building the agricultural and financial ecosystem needed to keep that factory running at its potential.

Today, the government's excise reforms, the Feed the Industries Programme and the 24-Hour Economy agenda create an opening to address those structural constraints.

The Excise Duty Removal Creates a New Opening

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced the abolition of the 20% excise duty on locally manufactured fruit juices in the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review on 23 July. The exemption, enacted under the Excise Duty Act, 2026, took effect on 1 October 2026.

For Ekumfi, the change can improve price competitiveness, strengthen operating margins, stimulate consumer demand and free up room for reinvestment in agricultural production.

But removing the tax solves only one side of the industrial equation.

The more fundamental challenge is raw material. A processing plant cannot run three shifts a day when its agricultural supply chain supports only a fraction of installed capacity.

This is where Feed the Industries becomes decisive.

Feed the Industries: Linking Ghana's Farms to Its Factories

The Feed the Industries Programme, under the 24-Hour Economy framework, is designed to connect agricultural production directly to industrial demand.

For Ekumfi, that means a coordinated fruit-supply system drawing on commercial estates, smallholder farmers, youth agricultural enterprises, out-grower cooperatives and agricultural service providers.

Management estimates that sustained 24-hour operations would require more than 9,000 acres of pineapple and other fruits.

Crucially, the land is already in place. Ekumfi has secured 9,500 acres for juice, tea and tepache feedstock — more than the full 24-hour requirement — with full capacity achievable within 36 months. The constraint is no longer land, but the planting finance, inputs and grower mobilization needed to bring it into production.

That is not merely an agricultural challenge. It is a major economic opportunity.

Rather than relying solely on company-owned plantations, Ekumfi can establish structured partnerships with thousands of farmers and young entrepreneurs growing fruit under agreed quality, delivery and pricing terms. The factory gains dependable supply; growers gain a defined industrial market.

Feed the Industries can turn Ekumfi's raw-material shortage into rural wealth creation.

GH₵52,000 Per Acre: A New Opportunity for Youth and Pineapple Growers

The most compelling dimension of the proposed expansion is the opening it creates for youth, smallholders, landowners and agricultural entrepreneurs to participate directly in the pineapple value chain.

Under the proposed cultivation model, one acre of pineapple could generate an estimated GH₵52,000 in gross revenue per successful harvest cycle. Young people could start commercial farming on modest plots; existing growers could scale up.

If the full 9,000-acre requirement were planted with pineapple at this revenue level, gross farm-gate value could reach GH₵468 million per harvest cycle. Because Ekumfi also needs other fruits, the real mix will depend on acreage allocated to each crop.

The programme could be structured around one-acre, five-acre and ten-acre production units for young growers, backed by land access, improved planting material, technical assistance, mechanization and structured off take agreements.

The opportunity extends well beyond the farm gate: seedling multiplication, land preparation, irrigation, harvesting, transport, aggregation, farm management and agricultural technology could each support thousands of livelihoods.

Management estimates that the full Ekumfi value chain — nurseries, land preparation, cultivation, harvesting, haulage, aggregation, processing, packaging and distribution — could support around 18,000 jobs in the Central Region alone.

One distinction matters. GH₵52,000 is potential gross revenue, not guaranteed profit. Growers must cover cultivation, labour, inputs, financing and transport, and a pineapple cycle can run longer than a year.

Even so, the model shows how industrial demand can anchor commercial agriculture. Instead of simply urging young Ghanaians into farming, the country can offer them a defined industrial market, structured production support and a real pathway to commercial income.

From Two Days a Week to US$4 Million a Month

Management estimates that with adequate raw material, working capital and market access, sustained 24-hour production could deliver monthly turnover of about US$4 million — US$48 million a year.

Moving from two days a week toward continuous operation would sharply improve utilization of existing equipment, utilities, labour and infrastructure, while expanding market presence and multiplying demand for local produce.

The lesson for Ghana's industrial agenda is clear: the country can unlock substantial value not only by building new factories, but by helping existing ones run at full capacity.

Could Ekumfi Repay Its EXIM Credit Within Two Years?

One of the most consequential implications concerns Ekumfi's obligations to Ghana EXIM Bank.

At US$48 million in annual turnover, the company would generate materially stronger cash flow to support restructuring and repayment. Illustratively, a 15% free-cash-flow margin would yield about US$7.2 million before further financing needs or restrictions on distributions.

At that level, the restructured US$6 million EXIM credit could be cleared within 24 months. That means about US$3 million a year, or US$250,000 a month, which is less than half of the illustrative annual free cash flow. Even at half that margin (7.5%), annual cash generation of about US$3.6 million would still cover the principal schedule. A two-year plan repays EXIM in full while leaving headroom for working capital, cropping and interest, rather than sweeping every cedi to a single lender.

Restructuring the existing EXIM exposure into a US$6 million credit does two things. It gives Ekumfi a defined, serviceable obligation, and it leaves room for other financial institutions to participate, providing the working-capital, raw-material and expansion finance that no single lender should carry alone. The actual timeline will still depend on interest, operating margins, working-capital needs and agreed repayment terms.

The broader point stands: restoring industrial productivity offers development financiers a more credible recovery pathway than leaving major manufacturing assets idle. A structured recovery programme can align EXIM's repayment interests with agricultural expansion, higher factory output and growing export revenue.

From Ghanaian Pineapples to a Global Juice Brand

Ekumfi's processing platform can produce value-added beverages from pineapple, citrus, ginger, passion fruit and other local crops.

With adequate volumes, competitive pricing, consistent quality and established distribution partners, the company can extend its reach across African, European, North American and Middle Eastern markets.

The gains ripple through the economy: more fruit production creates farm income; more manufacturing creates industrial jobs; packaging and distribution support other businesses; exports earn foreign exchange.

This is the central promise of agricultural industrialization — converting locally grown crops into internationally marketed finished products, and capturing value through processing, branding and distribution rather than exporting raw produce.

Why Ekumfi Survived Where State-Led Factories Stalled

Ekumfi's story becomes sharper when set beside the record of state-led agro-industrial investment in the same region and beyond.

The record is sobering. The state-owned Ayensu Starch Company has shut down repeatedly since 2002 over raw-material shortages and equipment failures. The Komenda Sugar Factory, rebuilt in 2016 for about US$35 million, has barely operated since. NABCO placed some 100,000 graduates in temporary public roles that ended without a pipeline into lasting enterprise. And under One District, One Factory (1D1F), more than 300 factories stand idle or unfinished today.

The common thread is not a shortage of public money. Over three decades and more, the state has committed capital to factories and programmes without the sustained private ownership, management discipline and equity at risk needed to keep them running when conditions turned difficult.

Ekumfi took a different route. Backed by private sponsors with their own capital committed, it has kept its factory, brands and markets alive through the excise burden, raw-material shortfalls and financing delays — and today sells Ghanaian juice at home and abroad.

That is a lesson the state should note. Rather than building and running factories on its own, or simply recovering legacy debt from the private ventures that survived, government and its development finance institutions should consider taking equity positions alongside committed private sponsors. Equity aligns the state with the upside as utilization rises, strengthens the balance sheet lenders look to, and leaves day-to-day management with operators who have proven they can keep a factory running. Ekumfi offers a ready test case.

A Practical Model for the 24-Hour Economy

Ekumfi can serve as a demonstration project for how Feed the Industries and the 24-Hour Economy work together. The model connects six elements:

Agricultural expansion — develop 9,000+ acres of pineapple and other fruits through company estates, commercial growers and outgrower arrangements.

— develop 9,000+ acres of pineapple and other fruits through company estates, commercial growers and outgrower arrangements. Youth and farmer empowerment — enable growers to target gross crop revenue of up to GH₵52,000 per acre per successful harvest cycle.

— enable growers to target gross crop revenue of up to GH₵52,000 per acre per successful harvest cycle. Industrial production — progressively raise factory utilization toward sustained 24-hour operation.

— progressively raise factory utilization toward sustained 24-hour operation. Market development — expand domestic distribution and exports to support projected turnover of US$48 million a year.

— expand domestic distribution and exports to support projected turnover of US$48 million a year. Financial recovery — service the restructured US$6 million EXIM credit from operating cash flow, while other institutions participate in funding growth.

— service the restructured US$6 million EXIM credit from operating cash flow, while other institutions participate in funding growth. State equity partnership — convert public support into equity alongside private sponsors, sharing in the upside of a working factory rather than funding stalled ones.

Delivery requires collaboration among Ekumfi, Ghana EXIM Bank, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the 24-Hour Economy Authority, agricultural investors and commercial financiers — and a phased implementation plan with independently validated yields, acreage, processing capacity, customer demand and working-capital needs.

The Bigger Picture: Turning Industrial Investment Into National Wealth

Ekumfi's story poses a question for Ghana's development-finance strategy: what happens when the country invests in a major industrial asset but not in the supply chain needed to sustain it?

The answer is an underused factory, mounting financial pressure, lost farm income and missed exports.

The reverse is just as true. When agriculture, manufacturing, finance and markets are coordinated, the same investment becomes an engine of growth.

For young people, the opportunity can begin with a single acre of pineapple. For established farmers, it means scaling up with a dependable industrial buyer. For Ghana EXIM Bank, it offers a pathway to improved recovery through higher production. For Ghana, it demonstrates how Feed the Industries can turn agricultural potential into manufacturing output, export earnings and rural prosperity.

The Ekumfi Opportunity Is Bigger Than One Factory

Ghana does not need to abandon valuable industrial investments because they have faced difficulty. It needs to identify and remove the constraints holding them back.

For Ekumfi Fruits & Juices, that means connecting a modern processing factory to thousands of acres of productive farmland, empowering young growers and expanding markets for Ghanaian-made beverages — moving from limited weekly runs to 24-hour operation, from raw-material shortage to a structured supply chain, and from financial pressure to a firm foundation for repayment and export growth.

The factory has been built. The asset exists. The land has been acquired. The task now is to feed the factory, empower the farmers, create wealth for the youth and build a globally competitive Ghanaian juice brand.

That is the promise of Ekumfi under Ghana's Feed the Industries and 24-Hour Economy agenda.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.