National

STC interdicts driver over Pokuase overtaking incident

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  16 October 2026 1:01pm
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Intercity State Transport Coaches Limited (STC) has interdicted a driver captured in a viral social media video allegedly making contact with a Sprinter bus during an overtaking manoeuvre at Pokuase before driving away from the scene.

In a public notice issued on Friday, October 16, the company said the driver had been identified and interdicted pending the outcome of an investigation and the disciplinary process.

Management said it had commenced an immediate investigation into the incident and was awaiting an official report from the Pokuasi Police Command to help establish the facts.

The video shows an STC bus attempting to overtake a Sprinter bus before making contact with it and leaving the scene.

STC described the driver's conduct as unacceptable, stressing that it did not reflect the safety standards and professionalism upheld by the company.

The management said it was treating the incident seriously and would take appropriate action after the necessary investigations and disciplinary processes.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety and responsible road use, thanking members of the public for bringing the incident to its attention.

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