Sam George urges One Million Coders participants to complete all three levels

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has urged participants in the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP) to complete all three levels of the training to improve their employability and access a wider range of job opportunities.

He made the appeal on Thursday, October 15, 2026, during a visit to the Ho Community Information Centre in the Volta Region to assess the programme’s progress, engage learners and identify challenges affecting implementation.

The visit was attended by Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, the Administrator of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Tanko Rashid Computer, and officials from the Ministry and GIFEC.

Mr George explained that the programme is structured into three progressive stages: Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced.

He noted that although some learners might be eager to seek employment after completing the introductory level, employers increasingly require more advanced technical skills.

He therefore encouraged participants to progress through the full course to strengthen their competencies and improve their prospects in the competitive digital job market.

The Minister said completing all three stages could open up opportunities for participants both in Ghana and internationally, including remote work with foreign companies.

He urged learners to remain committed to the training, stressing the importance of acquiring the advanced skills needed to meet the growing demand for digital talent.

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