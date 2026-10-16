Association of Small-Scale Industries empowers trade executives in Bono East with a mentorship programme

The Association of Small-Scale Industries (ASSI), in collaboration with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), has held a mentorship and coaching programme aimed at strengthening the capacity of trade association members in the Bono East Region.

Held in Techiman, the event aimed to equip these leaders with the skills needed to foster sustainable business growth and improve workplace performance, bringing together executives from various trade associations across the region, including chairpersons, vice chairpersons, secretaries, and organisers.

Speaking at the event, National President of ASSI, Christian Balagi, emphasised the critical need for such interventions. He noted that the programme was tailored to promote personal development, strengthen leadership capacity, and enhance overall workplace efficiency among small-scale industry players.

"Small-scale enterprises face a lot of challenges, including access to funding," Mr. Balagi stated. He therefore appealed to the government to provide increased support to address these financial barriers, which often hinder the growth potential of local businesses.

Osman Ibrahim, the Bono East Regional Chairman of ASSI, described the engagement as a critical link in the industrial sector. He highlighted the unique role that ASSI members play in training apprentices who would eventually become master craftsmen.

"There should be a healthy link between master craftsmen and their apprentices," Mr. Ibrahim noted. He further added that the growth and expansion of ASSI and its members would contribute significantly to the growth of the economy and create more jobs for the teeming youth in the region.

The collaboration with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) underscores the government's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By providing mentorship and coaching, the programme aims to create a ripple effect—empowering executives who will, in turn, mentor their members and apprentices.

Participants left the programme with renewed vigour and practical strategies to implement in their respective associations. The initiative is expected to not only enhance the operational efficiency of these trade associations but also contribute to the overall economic development of the Bono East Region and Ghana at large.

As the executives return to their various trades, the hope is that the knowledge gained will translate into tangible growth, job creation, and a more robust small-scale industrial sector.

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