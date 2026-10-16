‘No flying in just for matches’ – Kofi Adams sets conditions for next Black Stars coach

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Iddie Adams has stated that any foreign head coach appointed to lead the Black Stars must be committed to spending substantial time living in Ghana.
This follows a disappointing qualifying campaign that saw Ghana suffer a 2–0 defeat to Ivory Coast in Bouaké, followed by a 4–2 loss at home against The Gambia.
The results ultimately led to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and former head coach Carlos Queiroz mutually parting ways.
To fill the vacancy, a five-member committee was jointly set up by the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to interview candidates and recommend a suitable replacement.
Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Adams outlined his key expectations for the next head coach as the search for Queiroz’s successor continues.
“In our engagement [with the GFA], we indicated, our coach should also be interested in spending time in Ghana.”
“You can’t have a national team coach who visits the country only when the team is coming to play a competition…then you are not a national team coach.”
“The coach must spend more time here and maybe go to Europe to also scout there from time to time,” Kofi Adams stated.
While the GFA continues its search for a permanent head coach, Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren is reportedly set to take temporary charge of the team for their upcoming fixtures.
He will be assisted by former national team players Ibrahim Tanko and Godwin Attram.
The technical team will be tasked with securing Ghana’s first win of the qualifying series when the Black Stars face Somalia in a two-legged tie in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in November.
Latest Stories
-
Family announces memorial mass for Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
2 minutes
-
Mahama, Trade Minister, tours Afienya and Tema factories, schedules meeting on Free Zones incentives
7 minutes
-
Gyakie and FlipTheMusic unveil ‘Your Body’ following a new distribution deal with Warner Music Africa
8 minutes
-
Stop looking down on new media practitioners as if they don’t matter – New Media President
9 minutes
-
Ghana’s BRICS partnership bid aimed at broadening development opportunities – Mahama
14 minutes
-
Fiabci-Ghana inaugurated to promote professionalism and global collaboration in real estate sector
43 minutes
-
‘No flying in just for matches’ – Kofi Adams sets conditions for next Black Stars coach
46 minutes
-
Ghana and BRICS: Strategic opportunity, economic imperative or geopolitical gamble?
52 minutes
-
SML vs GRA: Court grants preservation order in dispute over US$500 million investment
52 minutes
-
Spotify brings audiobooks to Ghana
55 minutes
-
GPL 2026/27: ‘We are the team to beat’ – Medeama boss Tanko ahead of Samartex clash
56 minutes
-
Parliamentary Select Committee on Health assesses progress of work on KATH maternity block
1 hour
-
Ghana’s fertility rate too high for development – Reproductive health specialist warns
1 hour
-
NLA/KGL Licence Contract: Why Ghana must reform the law to maximise the state’s benefit
1 hour
-
Association of Small-Scale Industries empowers trade executives in Bono East with a mentorship programme
1 hour