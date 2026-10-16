‘No flying in just for matches’ – Kofi Adams sets conditions for next Black Stars coach

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Iddie Adams has stated that any foreign head coach appointed to lead the Black Stars must be committed to spending substantial time living in Ghana.

This follows a disappointing qualifying campaign that saw Ghana suffer a 2–0 defeat to Ivory Coast in Bouaké, followed by a 4–2 loss at home against The Gambia.

The results ultimately led to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and former head coach Carlos Queiroz mutually parting ways.

To fill the vacancy, a five-member committee was jointly set up by the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to interview candidates and recommend a suitable replacement.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Adams outlined his key expectations for the next head coach as the search for Queiroz’s successor continues.

“In our engagement [with the GFA], we indicated, our coach should also be interested in spending time in Ghana.”

“You can’t have a national team coach who visits the country only when the team is coming to play a competition…then you are not a national team coach.”

“The coach must spend more time here and maybe go to Europe to also scout there from time to time,” Kofi Adams stated.

While the GFA continues its search for a permanent head coach, Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren is reportedly set to take temporary charge of the team for their upcoming fixtures.

He will be assisted by former national team players Ibrahim Tanko and Godwin Attram.

The technical team will be tasked with securing Ghana’s first win of the qualifying series when the Black Stars face Somalia in a two-legged tie in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in November.

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