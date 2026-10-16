Ghana defender Marvin Senaya begins training ahead of comeback

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars fullback Marvin Senaya has returned to light training on grass as he aims to return to competitive action following a muscle injury sustained during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Senaya suffered a hamstring injury during Ghana’s Round of 32 clash against Colombia in July and has been out since the new season commenced.
The injury has forced the Ghanaian fullback to miss the opening seven league matches for AJ Auxerre.
His return to on-pitch running shows progression in his recovery. However, a definite return to competitive action has not been confirmed.
Senaya was a standout player for Ghana during the 2026 World Cup, earning praise for his performances during the campaign.
His eventual return to match fitness will be a bright spot for Auxerre, while the Black Stars will also hope to utilise the defender for upcoming international fixtures once he full recovers.
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