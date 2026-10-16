Football

2026 Amputee World Cup: We will win the trophy – Samson Deen

Source: Benaiah Elorm Dafeamekpor   
  16 October 2026 9:14am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana National Paralympic Committee president Samson Deen is confident the Black Challenge can win the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

Ghana have been drawn in Group D alongside Angola, Colombia and Iraq, but Deen believes the reigning African champions have the quality to lift the trophy.

“I’ll stand on behalf of the team and tell you that we’ll win the World Cup,” he said.

“I’ve told them they have to win it, and we’ll do everything in our capacity to go there and win. Whatever we need to do, we’ll do it.

“Unless God says maybe winning won’t be good for us, but we know God is on our side and we have the best team in the world.”

The Black Challenge are expected to travel to Turkey this month for a training camp before heading to Mexico for the world championship.

Ghana will be aiming to build on their continental success as they prepare to compete against some of the world’s best amputee football teams.

Deen’s comments underline the team’s ambition as preparations continue ahead of the tournament.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group