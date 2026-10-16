2026 Amputee World Cup: We will win the trophy – Samson Deen

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana National Paralympic Committee president Samson Deen is confident the Black Challenge can win the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.
Ghana have been drawn in Group D alongside Angola, Colombia and Iraq, but Deen believes the reigning African champions have the quality to lift the trophy.
“I’ll stand on behalf of the team and tell you that we’ll win the World Cup,” he said.
“I’ve told them they have to win it, and we’ll do everything in our capacity to go there and win. Whatever we need to do, we’ll do it.
“Unless God says maybe winning won’t be good for us, but we know God is on our side and we have the best team in the world.”
The Black Challenge are expected to travel to Turkey this month for a training camp before heading to Mexico for the world championship.
Ghana will be aiming to build on their continental success as they prepare to compete against some of the world’s best amputee football teams.
Deen’s comments underline the team’s ambition as preparations continue ahead of the tournament.
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