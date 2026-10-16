2026 Amputee World Cup: We want to make the continent proud – Black Challenge coach

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Amputee National Team head coach, Richard Obeng, says the Black Challenge are determined to make Ghana and the African continent proud at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.
The team held a training session at Mensah Sarbah Park at the University of Ghana on Thursday as preparations intensified for the tournament.
All 15 players named in Ghana’s squad were present as the team worked to improve their fitness and sharpen their readiness ahead of the competition.
Speaking to JoySports, Obeng said the players were making good progress as they build towards the tournament.
“Training has been good. The boys are on course, and we’re bringing them back into shape and to their peak.”
Ghana have been drawn in Group D alongside Angola, Iraq and Colombia and face a challenging route to the knockout stage.
Obeng insists the team will approach every match with the same level of determination, stressing that there will be no room for complacency.
“We’re not going to have it easy from the group stage. Every game we play is a final,” he said.
“That is how we’ve psyched our minds, from the technical team to the playing body. Every team we face is a final game for us, one we are supposed to win to make ourselves, our families, Ghanaians and the continent as a whole proud.”
The Black Challenge are scheduled to travel to Turkey for a camping exercise before proceeding to Mexico for the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup.
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