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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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FirstBank Ghana pledges action on customer feedback at service week forum
15 minutes
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Sahara Group urges journalists to look beyond fuel prices in energy reporting
23 minutes
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Today’s front pages: Friday, October 16, 2026
27 minutes
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Ashanti Region: ECG urges customer cooperation with franchise officers
33 minutes
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Ghana’s research fund faces a test of turning funding promises into scientific breakthroughs
45 minutes
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Dîner en Blanc Accra returns on December 28 for second edition
48 minutes
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20% digital tax: Government hiding behind technicalities to cheat Ghanaians – Dr Boako
2 hours
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David Selassie Anthony declares bid for NDC Deputy National Organiser
2 hours
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Amin Adam proposes 13 measures to strengthen Ghana’s debt transparency and market confidence
3 hours
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Mahama announces $2bn annual investment to accelerate industrialisation
3 hours
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Amin Adam urges monthly disclosure of Sinking Fund as Ghana prepares for DDEP repayments
3 hours
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Stronger banks will fuel business growth and jobs – ADB MD
3 hours
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Galamsey: ‘Rivers that fed our grandparents now run the colour of chocolate milk’ – Sam Jonah
3 hours
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We have been scammed by NDC, government is only doing PR – Abanga Fuseini
3 hours
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Republic Bank–JoyNews Habitat Fair opens in Ho today
3 hours