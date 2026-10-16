Ashanti Region: ECG urges customer cooperation with franchise officers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has urged customers across the Ashanti West Region to cooperate with franchise officers as they undertake expanded responsibilities, including disconnecting customers in arrears and monitoring electricity meters for illegal connections.
The call follows reports of some customers preventing the officers from performing their duties, insisting that their previous responsibilities were limited to reading meters and distributing electricity bills.
Ashanti West Regional Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Obeng Antwi, explained that ECG had expanded the duties of former meter readers under the Franchise Officer Project.
According to him, the initiative was piloted in the Abuakwa and Suame districts in 2025 before being extended to all 92 ECG districts nationwide in 2026.
Beyond these responsibilities, the officers are also expected to visit prepaid customers to monitor their meters, check their integrity and identify possible illegal electricity connections.
“Officers had been authorised to check customers’ debt profiles, demand payment from those in arrears and disconnect their electricity supply if they fail to pay,” he noted.
Mr. Obeng Antwi, however, cautioned customers against making cash payments directly to the officers, stressing that ECG has operated a cashless payment system since 2023.
He said customers with outstanding bills could make payments through the ECG Power App or the short code *226#, and that franchise officers are only required to assist customers to complete the payment process through the approved channels.
Mr. Obeng Antwi emphasised that the expanded responsibilities were intended to improve service delivery, strengthen revenue mobilisation and ensure effective monitoring of electricity consumption.
He indicated that the officers are expected to carry along their identification cards and authorisation letters signed by their respective district managers as proof of their authority during inspections.
“I urged customers to verify the identities of the officers before allowing them to undertake any activity on their premises,” he noted.
Latest Stories
-
FirstBank Ghana pledges action on customer feedback at service week forum
13 minutes
-
Sahara Group urges journalists to look beyond fuel prices in energy reporting
21 minutes
-
Today’s front pages: Friday, October 16, 2026
25 minutes
-
Ashanti Region: ECG urges customer cooperation with franchise officers
31 minutes
-
Ghana’s research fund faces a test of turning funding promises into scientific breakthroughs
43 minutes
-
Dîner en Blanc Accra returns on December 28 for second edition
46 minutes
-
20% digital tax: Government hiding behind technicalities to cheat Ghanaians – Dr Boako
2 hours
-
David Selassie Anthony declares bid for NDC Deputy National Organiser
2 hours
-
Amin Adam proposes 13 measures to strengthen Ghana’s debt transparency and market confidence
3 hours
-
Mahama announces $2bn annual investment to accelerate industrialisation
3 hours
-
Amin Adam urges monthly disclosure of Sinking Fund as Ghana prepares for DDEP repayments
3 hours
-
Stronger banks will fuel business growth and jobs – ADB MD
3 hours
-
Galamsey: ‘Rivers that fed our grandparents now run the colour of chocolate milk’ – Sam Jonah
3 hours
-
We have been scammed by NDC, government is only doing PR – Abanga Fuseini
3 hours
-
Republic Bank–JoyNews Habitat Fair opens in Ho today
3 hours