Ashanti Region: ECG urges customer cooperation with franchise officers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has urged customers across the Ashanti West Region to cooperate with franchise officers as they undertake expanded responsibilities, including disconnecting customers in arrears and monitoring electricity meters for illegal connections.

The call follows reports of some customers preventing the officers from performing their duties, insisting that their previous responsibilities were limited to reading meters and distributing electricity bills.

Ashanti West Regional Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Obeng Antwi, explained that ECG had expanded the duties of former meter readers under the Franchise Officer Project.

According to him, the initiative was piloted in the Abuakwa and Suame districts in 2025 before being extended to all 92 ECG districts nationwide in 2026.

Beyond these responsibilities, the officers are also expected to visit prepaid customers to monitor their meters, check their integrity and identify possible illegal electricity connections.

“Officers had been authorised to check customers’ debt profiles, demand payment from those in arrears and disconnect their electricity supply if they fail to pay,” he noted.

Mr. Obeng Antwi, however, cautioned customers against making cash payments directly to the officers, stressing that ECG has operated a cashless payment system since 2023.

He said customers with outstanding bills could make payments through the ECG Power App or the short code *226#, and that franchise officers are only required to assist customers to complete the payment process through the approved channels.

Mr. Obeng Antwi emphasised that the expanded responsibilities were intended to improve service delivery, strengthen revenue mobilisation and ensure effective monitoring of electricity consumption.

He indicated that the officers are expected to carry along their identification cards and authorisation letters signed by their respective district managers as proof of their authority during inspections.

“I urged customers to verify the identities of the officers before allowing them to undertake any activity on their premises,” he noted.

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