Dîner en Blanc Accra returns on December 28 for second edition

Dîner en Blanc Accra will return for its second edition on December 28, 2026, bringing its signature all-white outdoor dining experience back to the city at a secret location.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, the event will maintain its tradition of keeping the venue under wraps until the last moment, adding an element of mystery and excitement to the festive, community-focused picnic.

The elegant outdoor soirée celebrates the spirit of the city and the joy of connecting with others in a unique, interactive way. Dîner en Blanc offers an opportunity to reconnect with old friends, meet new people and share an experience under the stars.

This year’s theme: Une Soirée Parisienne: La Belle Époque

For 2026, Dîner en Blanc celebrates an era of Paris defined by elegance, artistry and cultural refinement. Guests are invited to express the evening’s theme through an elevated all-white aesthetic, where fashion becomes a language of sophistication and creative expression.

Tables are envisioned in pure, monochromatic refinement, echoing the grandeur of historic Parisian salons and café culture, with every detail carefully composed to embody understated luxury. The dining experience draws inspiration from the traditions of French gastronomy and the iconic brasseries of the period, where cuisine, conversation and atmosphere formed a single, seamless ritual.

Those eager to be part of the evening of dining, dancing and celebration can visit accra.dinerenblanc.com and click on ‘Join the Accra Fan List’.

Dîner en Blanc promises an evening of à la française dining, lively conversation and flowing Champagne. Guests will experience the full magic of the world-renowned event, from the Napkin Wave that signals the start of dinner to the Sparklers Moment that opens the dance floor and transforms the night into a celebration of friendship, elegance and joy.

Georgette Amoako, co-host of Dîner en Blanc Accra, shared her excitement about the event’s return.

“Following the amazing feedback from our first edition, Diner en Blanc returns to Accra bigger and better. This isn’t just a world-class culinary affair; it’s a catalyst for local growth. From empowering local food vendors and artisans to promoting Accra as a premier cultural destination, this edition celebrates our heritage while driving real economic impact. It’s about unity, local pride, making memories, and showcasing Ghana’s brilliance to the world”.

How the Dîner en Blanc experience works

To preserve the event’s tradition and maintain its elegant atmosphere, every guest plays an essential role. Participants must follow a few established guidelines.

Dress code: A chic, all-white ensemble is mandatory. Elegance, originality and creativity are encouraged.

Table setting: While Dîner en Blanc Accra provides the table and seating infrastructure, guests are encouraged to add their own flair. They can showcase their style in the Best Table Decor Competition by transforming the provided set-up with elegant all-white linens, tableware and centrepieces for a chance to win prizes.

Gourmet meal: Guests are expected to bring a gourmet picnic packed in a basket, along with proper stemware and white dinnerware. Those who prefer not to pack their own meals may pre-order a catered picnic from the Dîner en Blanc Accra e-store for on-site collection.

Beverages: As a French-influenced event, only wine and Champagne are served. Outside beverages are strictly prohibited, and all drinks must be ordered through the e-store.

Secrecy of the location: The venue will remain a surprise until the last moment. Guests will meet at designated departure points and be escorted by Dîner en Blanc volunteers to the final location.

Leave no trace: Guests must take everything they brought with them when leaving, ensuring the venue is left spotless.

Dîner en Blanc Accra has expressed its appreciation to The Black Star Experience and Multimedia Group for their support as official local partners for the 2026 edition.

About the hosts of Dîner en Blanc Accra

The Dîner en Blanc Accra Host Committee comprises three Ghanaian female executives specialising in strategy, project execution and luxury brand management.

Operating under an official franchise from Dîner en Blanc International, the leadership team brings strategic governance and operational precision to high-profile epicurean events. Its collective expertise encompasses executive stakeholder management, high-value commercial partnerships, venue logistics and premium guest experiences.

By applying corporate rigour to cultural production, the team bridges global lifestyle standards with Ghana’s economic landscape. The committee aims to position Accra as a premier hub for sophisticated, large-scale international gatherings.

About Dîner en Blanc

Dîner en Blanc is more than an event; it is a global cultural phenomenon that brings old and new friends together to celebrate life, food, fashion and community, with a touch of mystery and a sense of spontaneity.

Elegantly dressed in white, guests gather at a secret location for a chic, mass picnic, bringing their own tables, chairs and gourmet baskets. The location remains undisclosed until the moment of arrival, creating a sense of anticipation and delight.

Over the course of the evening, attendees dine, dance and reconnect with the finer things in life while sharing an experience in some of their cities’ iconic public spaces.

Dîner en Blanc has grown into an international movement, with events held cumulatively over its history in more than 120 cities across 40 countries. While Dîner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, each event is hosted locally by organisers who bring their own flair to the original Parisian concept.

Together, these gatherings unite communities worldwide in a celebration of gourmet cuisine, extraordinary entertainment and the joy of connection.

For more information, photos and videos from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.