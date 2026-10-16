20% digital tax: Government hiding behind technicalities to cheat Ghanaians – Dr Boako

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has accused the government and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of hiding behind legal technicalities to justify what he describes as an increased tax burden on Ghanaians using foreign digital services.
In a write-up on Friday, October 16, Dr Boako criticised the GRA’s position that the VAT policy on cross-border digital services does not introduce a new tax but only provides a mechanism for collecting an existing one. He argued that the distinction does not change the financial impact on consumers who previously paid for the services without the additional VAT charge.
According to him, expanding the number of foreign companies required to charge and remit VAT means more consumers will now pay tax on services they previously accessed without the charge.
He cited digital subscriptions, online advertising, business software and educational platforms as examples of services that could become more expensive.
“Any amendment to a tax policy that imposes an obligation or burden on you that you did not have to suffer before is a new tax to you,” he wrote.
Dr Boako maintained that the economic effect on consumers should be central to the government’s explanation of the policy.
He further argued that the 20% rate could disproportionately affect young entrepreneurs and small businesses that rely on paid online advertising and digital tools to grow their operations.
He also questioned whether adequate safeguards existed to prevent double taxation, particularly where foreign platforms or payment systems might apply other taxes.
Dr Boako called on the government and the GRA to be transparent about the policy’s impact, insisting that legal justifications should not obscure the additional costs consumers could face.
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