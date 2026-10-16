Dr Boako challenges government over new digital tax

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has questioned the fairness and economic implications of the government’s digital VAT collection policy, arguing that it could increase costs for Ghanaians who depend on foreign online services.
In a write-up on Friday, October 16, Dr Boako said the government’s insistence that the policy was not a new tax overlooked the fact that some consumers would now have to pay VAT on services for which they had not previously been charged the tax.
He explained that broadening the tax base to include more foreign digital service providers could affect subscriptions, online advertising, business software and educational platforms. He maintained that although the tax may already exist in legislation, its application to previously untaxed transactions creates an additional financial obligation for affected consumers.
“Taxpayers are concerned about the economic incidence on their purse/pocket and not the legal regimes of taxes,” he wrote.
Dr Boako also questioned the application of the 20% effective rate to both educational and entertainment services.
He argued that students accessing online courses from foreign providers could face a different tax burden from those using comparable services offered locally, while small businesses could incur higher costs when paying to promote their products on social media.
He further expressed concern about possible double taxation, asking how the GRA would prevent consumers from being charged twice and what procedures would be available to those seeking refunds.
He also questioned the policy’s implications for payments made through mobile money platforms, including MTN MoMo, Telecel Cash and AT Money.
The MP called on the government to address these concerns and explain how the policy would affect ordinary consumers and businesses, particularly young entrepreneurs who depend on digital tools to generate income.
The GRA has said the existing effective tax rate remains 20%, comprising 15% VAT, a 2.5% National Health Insurance Levy and a 2.5% GETFund Levy. It has also assured consumers that safeguards will be implemented to prevent duplicate taxation on transactions for which the applicable taxes have already been paid.
Latest Stories
-
FirstBank Ghana pledges action on customer feedback at service week forum
14 minutes
-
Sahara Group urges journalists to look beyond fuel prices in energy reporting
23 minutes
-
Today’s front pages: Friday, October 16, 2026
27 minutes
-
Ashanti Region: ECG urges customer cooperation with franchise officers
32 minutes
-
Ghana’s research fund faces a test of turning funding promises into scientific breakthroughs
44 minutes
-
Dîner en Blanc Accra returns on December 28 for second edition
47 minutes
-
20% digital tax: Government hiding behind technicalities to cheat Ghanaians – Dr Boako
2 hours
-
David Selassie Anthony declares bid for NDC Deputy National Organiser
2 hours
-
Amin Adam proposes 13 measures to strengthen Ghana’s debt transparency and market confidence
3 hours
-
Mahama announces $2bn annual investment to accelerate industrialisation
3 hours
-
Amin Adam urges monthly disclosure of Sinking Fund as Ghana prepares for DDEP repayments
3 hours
-
Stronger banks will fuel business growth and jobs – ADB MD
3 hours
-
Galamsey: ‘Rivers that fed our grandparents now run the colour of chocolate milk’ – Sam Jonah
3 hours
-
We have been scammed by NDC, government is only doing PR – Abanga Fuseini
3 hours
-
Republic Bank–JoyNews Habitat Fair opens in Ho today
3 hours