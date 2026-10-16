FirstBank Ghana pledges action on customer feedback at service week forum

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FirstBank Ghana has pledged to act on customer feedback and improve service delivery following a forum held as part of its 2026 Customer Service Week activities.
The event, held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra under the theme “The Extra Mile”, brought together customers, management and staff to discuss service experiences, expectations and areas requiring improvement.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Osahon Ogieva, said customer feedback must influence the bank’s decisions beyond the forum.
“Your voice should not end with today’s conversation. It must continue to inform how we serve, how we improve and how we make decisions that affect your experience with FirstBank. Your voice, experience and relationship matter, which is why we say You First,” he said.
Mr Ogieva noted that trust remained central to banking, particularly given the responsibility of managing customers’ money, supporting their businesses and helping them achieve their financial goals.
He said evolving expectations required financial institutions to continually improve the convenience, responsiveness, security and relevance of their services.
According to him, the bank’s “You First” philosophy places customers at the centre of product development, service delivery and decision-making.
Reflecting on the forum’s theme, Mr Ogieva said going the extra mile involved listening carefully, taking responsibility for customers’ concerns, following up on unresolved issues and finding better ways to serve.
He stressed that customer service was a responsibility shared across the organisation, extending beyond frontline staff and dedicated service teams.
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Titilayo Balogun, thanked customers for sharing their experiences and assured them that the concerns raised would receive attention and responses from the bank.
She said continued engagement was essential to strengthening trust and building lasting relationships with customers.
Management acknowledged that some issues might take time to resolve but pledged to listen, learn and take appropriate action.
The bank also said it would continue investing in staff, processes and technology to make services simpler, faster and more convenient across its customer channels.
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