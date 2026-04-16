FirstBank Ghana holds maiden edition of SME Connect Workshop

FirstBank Ghana SME Connect Workshop

FirstBank Ghana has held the maiden edition of its SME Connect Workshop in Accra, bringing together small business owners, industry experts and bank officials to share practical knowledge and strengthen engagement with the SME community.

The event, held in the Central Business District of Accra on Thursday, April 16, forms part of the bank’s efforts to deepen relationships with small and medium-sized enterprises and provide them with the tools needed to grow.

Acting Head of Retail Banking at FirstBank Ghana, Mr Enoch Adams, in his welcome address, said the initiative was designed to create a platform for learning and collaboration.

“This initiative is designed to engage, empower and support the growth of SMEs across Ghana by creating a platform for meaningful interaction and shared learning.”

He added that the workshop would help the bank better understand the needs of its customers while offering practical solutions to support their businesses.

“It provides us with the opportunity to connect more closely with you, better understand your business needs and share practical solutions that can help you grow your business and succeed,” Mr Adams said.

He said that the programme is part of FirstBank’s broader strategy to strengthen its relationship with SMEs and position itself as a reliable partner.

“For over 30 years, FirstBank Ghana has consistently supported SMEs. This initiative reinforces our commitment to helping businesses grow with the right tools, including digital payment solutions, business advisory and reliable loans,” he noted.

Mr Adams also highlighted a recent health screening exercise organised by the bank at Makola, saying it reflects the bank’s concern for the well-being of its customers.

“This reflects our belief that your health is just as important as the success and growth of your business,” he explained.

Chairperson of the event and Treasurer of FirstBank Ghana, Mrs Grace Isaac Aryee, said the SME Connect initiative goes beyond traditional banking.

“We are gathered here today as part of FirstBank’s deliberate efforts to deepen our engagement with the SME community,” she said.

“This platform is designed not just to interact, but to build stronger relationships, foster trust and better understand the evolving needs of businesses.”

She added that the bank aims to equip entrepreneurs with knowledge and skills that will make a real difference.

“Our goal is to empower you with the tools, practical insights and strategic partnerships needed to grow and thrive in today’s competitive business environment,” she stated.

Mrs Aryee said that the choice of location was deliberate, describing Makola and the surrounding areas as the centre of SME activity in Accra.

“We are especially proud to be here in the Central Business District of Accra, where Makola and its surrounding areas stand as the heartbeat of SME activity, a vibrant hub of enterprise that drives growth across Ghana,” she said.

She also recalled the bank’s long-standing presence in the area.

“It is against this background that, on 1st November 1996, FirstBank Ghana opened its first branch here in Makola to serve especially women entrepreneurs. For the past 30 years, we have been here with you, and we remain committed to supporting your businesses for many years to come,” she added.

During the workshop, participants were taken through key business challenges, including access to finance, cash flow management and limited market opportunities.

“Our aim is to equip you with practical solutions, insights and connections to help your business grow sustainably,” Mrs Aryee said.

Experts from the National Banking College also trained participants on how to prepare their businesses to access funding.

They explained the importance of building a “finance-ready business” by registering businesses, keeping proper records and separating personal finances from business finances.

They also highlighted why many businesses fail to secure loans and advised participants to plan ahead and understand what banks require before applying for funding.

Business owners were further educated on foreign exchange and its impact on their operations. They were encouraged to stay informed on economic trends, diversify their markets and adopt strategies to manage currency fluctuations.

Participants also received guidance on branding and the use of social media to promote their businesses. They were advised to build trust with customers by being consistent, maintaining quality and treating clients with respect.

The event featured an interactive session where customers shared feedback on the bank’s services. While some commended the bank, others raised concerns about transaction alerts and delays in transfers.

Deputy Managing Director of FirstBank Ghana, Osahon E. Ogieva, assured customers of improved service delivery, noting that the bank has undertaken some restructuring and that clients should expect better service going forward.

FirstBank Ghana officials also assured customers that their concerns would be addressed and that steps would be taken to improve service delivery.

In his closing remarks, Mr Adams said the workshop was intended to bring the bank closer to its customers and better understand their concerns.

“The intention behind this engagement was to get closer to you, to know what your concerns are and how best we can partner with you and help you grow. Because if you grow, the bank will equally grow,” he said.

He acknowledged the feedback received during the session and admitted that more could be done.

“Listening to your questions and follow-ups tells me that perhaps there is much more we can do for you than we are doing. It shows that while we think we are serving you well, there is still room for improvement,” he said.

Mr Adams assured participants that the bank would review all concerns raised and take action.

“We are going to go back, review everything and work on the areas we need to improve. One thing I can assure you is that we are listening and we will do well to improve the services we render to you,” he added.

The workshop ended with participants receiving certificates, while some won prizes for answering questions during the session.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.