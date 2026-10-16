Controller and Accountant-General pays promotion arrears to 56,003 GES teachers ahead of deadline

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has paid promotion-related salary adjustments and arrears to 56,003 Ghana Education Service (GES) teachers, completing the payments ahead of the October 16 deadline agreed between the government and teacher unions.

The teacher unions were on strike for over a week, but called it off after the government intervened and assured them of payment.

In a statement issued by the CAGD and signed by its Head of Public Relations, Cephas N. Dosoo, on October 16, the CAGD said the payments covered teachers whose promotion records had been submitted by the GES and successfully verified to meet payroll requirements.

Providing a breakdown of the payments, the statement indicated that 49,725 teachers received their payments on October 15, alongside their October salaries, covering salary adjustments and arrears dating from January 1, while a further 6,278 teachers were paid in September 2026.

“Of this number, 49,725 received their payments on 15 October 2026, together with their October salaries. These payments covered salary adjustments and arrears from 1 January 2026. A further 6,278 teachers were paid in September 2026,” it said

It added that the payments were completed ahead of the deadline agreed between Government representatives and teacher unions at a meeting held at the Ministry of Education on 2 October 2026.

“The payments were completed ahead of the 16 October 2026 deadline agreed between Government representatives and teacher unions at a meeting held at the Ministry of Education on 2 October 2026,” the statement added.

The Department explained that, out of approximately 80,000 teachers reported to have been promoted, the GES had processed and submitted supporting documents for 56,633 for verification and payment.

According to the statement, the CAGD verified and paid 56,003 teachers, while 630 cases remain pending due to issues identified during the verification process.

“CAGD awaits the resolution of these issues by GES for the payments to be effected,” the statement noted.

It further disclosed that the remaining 23,367 promoted teachers were yet to be processed by the GES, with the relevant supporting documents still to be submitted to the Department.

“The remaining 23,367 teachers are yet to be processed and relevant documents submitted by GES,” the statement said.

The CAGD maintained that all teachers whose records met the necessary criteria had been paid, stating that, “it has therefore completed payment for all teachers whose submitted records met the payroll requirements.”

It further assured affected teachers that it would process outstanding eligible payments promptly once the necessary corrections were made or complete, accurate documentation was received and verified.

“The Department remains committed to processing outstanding eligible payments promptly once the necessary corrections are made or complete and accurate documents are received and verified,” the statement said.

The Department expressed appreciation to the GES, teacher unions, and the participating ministries and agencies for their co-operation in facilitating the payment process.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.