Nzema East launches Responsible Cooperative Mining Programme to tackle environmental destruction

The government has launched the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region to promote safer, more organised, and environmentally responsible small-scale mining.

The programme will be implemented in Akangoo, Axim-Agona and Adelekezo, where it is expected to strengthen mining cooperatives, improve compliance with mining regulations and protect water bodies, farmlands and vegetation from the effects of irresponsible mining.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said the environmental destruction caused by irresponsible mining underscores the need for more sustainable approaches to mineral extraction.

Addressing the launch, Mr Buah cited damage to forest reserves and pollution of water bodies as major concerns, warning that the destruction of natural resources has created significant challenges for water treatment and environmental restoration.

He said Ghana had 118 forest reserves, 44 of which he described as destroyed, while also highlighting the scale of pollution affecting the country’s water resources.

“How do we destroy what has been keeping us alive?” he asked, pointing to the substantial financial resources required to reclaim degraded lands and restore damaged ecosystems.

Small-scale mining remains an important source of employment and income for households and businesses in mining communities. However, the Minerals Commission has acknowledged that irresponsible operations have contributed to the degradation of farmlands, pollution of water bodies, destruction of vegetation and threats to public health.

Deputy Director of the Minerals Commission Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah said the priority must be to ensure that mineral resources are extracted legally, safely and sustainably.

“The challenge before us, therefore, is not simply how to mine our minerals, but how to mine them responsibly, legally, safely, and sustainably,” he said.

The Commission says it will continue to promote lawful mining, strengthen regulatory oversight, improve occupational health and safety, and support initiatives that enhance the organisation and performance of small-scale mining operators.

Acting National Coordinator of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, Sheihu Siddiq, said the cooperative society would receive support to comply with regulatory standards and improve its operational capacity.

The support is expected to cover mine safety, appropriate processing technologies, responsible water management and the rehabilitation of degraded mining areas.

Mr Siddiq urged members of the cooperative to operate strictly within their authorised concession and comply with all applicable regulatory requirements.

He said the initiative offered an opportunity to demonstrate that small-scale mining could be organised and profitable while meeting environmental and safety standards.

Member of Parliament for the area, Kofi Arko Nokoe, also welcomed efforts to bring licensing services closer to mining communities and strengthen local monitoring through municipal security structures.

He said responsible mining must deliver tangible benefits to host communities through decent jobs and sustainable livelihoods, while ensuring the protection of rivers and farmlands and the restoration of mined lands.

The launch places renewed attention on the challenge of balancing the economic importance of small-scale mining with the need to protect the environment.

For the beneficiary communities, the programme’s success will depend on how effectively the cooperative model translates into lawful mining operations, safer working conditions, stronger local accountability and measurable improvements in environmental protection.

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