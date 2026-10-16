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Joyce Bawah Mogtari urges women leaders to build strong support networks

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  16 October 2026 10:04am
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Senior Presidential Advisor and Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has urged women in leadership to surround themselves with people who will support their growth, defend them against unfair treatment and offer honest advice.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 16, she reflected on a discussion with former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei at the Obaasima Conference, where the challenges women encounter in leadership featured prominently.

Ms Bawah Mogtari said the conversation reinforced the importance of having a dependable support system in workplaces where women’s abilities and achievements are often questioned.

She said a genuine support network should go beyond public expressions of solidarity to include people willing to speak up against injustice, offer constructive criticism and celebrate the progress of others without feeling threatened.

Such relationships, she noted, can make a significant difference in how women navigate the pressures of leadership.

Ms Bawah Mogtari said the Obaasima Conference should provide a platform for women to share their experiences, learn from one another and develop meaningful connections.

She stressed that while leadership can be difficult for women, having trusted people to rely on can make the journey more manageable and rewarding.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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