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Joyce Bawah Mogtari says Obaasima Conference should help women connect and learn

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  16 October 2026 10:00am
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Senior Presidential Advisor and Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has called for the Obaasima Conference to serve as a space where women can openly discuss their leadership experiences, learn from one another and build relationships that strengthen their professional and personal development.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 16, she reflected on a conversation with former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei, whose account of the challenges of being a woman in leadership prompted her to consider the value of shared experiences and mutual support.

Ms Bawah Mogtari said the discussion highlighted the pressures women may face, from rumours and workplace prejudice to colleagues who question their ability to handle responsibilities.

She said creating opportunities for women to discuss such experiences openly could help them find practical ways to navigate difficult working environments and encourage one another.

She identified the importance of finding a supportive circle of people who will offer honest counsel, stand against unfair treatment and celebrate each other’s achievements.

According to Ms Bawah Mogtari, that spirit of connection and solidarity should be central to the Obaasima Conference, enabling women not only to exchange ideas but also to build lasting networks of support.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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