Mahama reaffirms commitment to private investment and industrial growth

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private investment and industrial growth.

The President made the remarks during a working visit to the Bright International Industrial Zone, where he cited the US$2.62 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded in 2025 as evidence of renewed investor confidence in Ghana.

Mr Mahama expressed optimism that the rollout of the New Economy Policy would further strengthen the country’s investment prospects and enhance its attractiveness to investors.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining investor confidence and creating favourable conditions for private-sector investment to support industrial development.

The President’s visit to the Bright International Industrial Zone emphasised the Government’s focus on encouraging private investment and promoting industrial growth as part of its broader economic agenda.

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