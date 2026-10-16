NSA extends 2026/2027 National Service registration deadline to October 23

The National Service Authority (NSA) has extended the registration deadline for the 2026/2027 national service year from October 15 to Friday, October 23, 2026, giving eligible National Service Personnel (NSPs) additional time to complete the process.

In a statement issued by the Authority on Friday, October 16, all personnel who are yet to complete their registration have been urged to take advantage of the extension and finalise the required procedures.

The NSA said the extension is intended to provide an additional opportunity for eligible personnel who have not completed their registration to do so within the revised timeframe.

The Authority has cautioned affected personnel against missing the new deadline, urging them to follow the prescribed registration procedures and ensure that all required steps are duly completed.

"All affected personnel are therefore urged to take advantage of this extension and complete their registration before Friday, October 23, 2026, to avoid any inconvenience associated with missing the deadline."

The extension is expected to give outstanding registrants more time to fulfil the requirements for the 2026/2027 service year.

The NSA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a smooth and efficient registration process for all eligible National Service Personnel.

"The National Service Authority remains committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient registration process for all eligible National Service Personnel," the statement concluded.

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