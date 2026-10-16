Economy

Government secures financing to fix water shortages in Tamale, Yendi and Damongo

Source: Joy Business  
  16 October 2026 11:17am
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Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has announced a €323 million financing package for the Northern Ghana Water and Sanitation Project, aimed at addressing persistent water shortages in Tamale, Yendi and Damongo.

The package comprises €98 million in grants and a €225 million highly concessional facility from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Dr. Forson outlined the financing following a meeting with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, describing the discussions as productive.

“I have just concluded a productive meeting with European Investment Bank Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle on the financing package for the Northern Ghana Water and Sanitation Project,” he said.

The European Commission will provide a €68 million grant, while Invest International, the Dutch government initiative, will contribute a further €30 million grant. The EIB’s highly concessional facility accounts for the remaining €225 million.

According to the Finance Minister, the project will address recurring water shortages and improve sanitation across the three communities.

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