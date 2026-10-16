Kosmos Energy, Eni, TotalEnergies and AGL Win Big at African Energy Awards

Kosmos Energy Ghana and its CEO, Andrew Inglis, were among the top winners at the 2026 African Energy Awards. Eni, TotalEnergies, and Africa Global Logistics (AGL) were also recognised for their work in entrepreneurship, petroleum production, exploration, renewable energy, and logistics. The awards were presented during African Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa, celebrating achievements across Africa’s energy sector.

Kosmos Energy Ghana received the CSR Project of the Year award for its Kosmos Innovation Centre, and Mr Inglis was given the Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award. Eni was named Exploration and Production Leader of the Year, TotalEnergies won Power Africa Developer of the Year, and AGL was recognised as International Service Provider of the Year.

Kosmos Energy was recognised for supporting entrepreneurs

The CSR award recognised Kosmos Energy Ghana’s support for entrepreneurs through the Kosmos Innovation Centre, which provides mentorship and business development assistance to businesses in Ghana’s agriculture and energy value chains. The initiative aims to help entrepreneurs build commercially viable businesses, strengthen their capacity, and create employment opportunities.

Kosmos Energy is a major investor in Ghana’s petroleum industry through its interests in the Jubilee and Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme (TEN) fields. The company is still investing in these fields as Ghana works to reverse declining oil production and attract new investment in its petroleum sector.

This recognition shows how private-sector investment can support businesses beyond just oil and gas. For Ghana, it also raises questions about the measurable impact of corporate social investment programmes on business survival, revenue growth and job creation.

Kosmos CEO receives lifetime achievement award

Mr Inglis was honoured for a career spanning more than four decades in the energy industry. He joined Kosmos Energy in 2014 after spending 30 years at British Petroleum (BP), where he rose to become Chief Executive Officer of its Exploration and Production business.

At Kosmos, he has overseen investments in major African energy developments, including the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas project involving Mauritania and Senegal, which achieved first LNG production in 2025.

His leadership has also been associated with continued investment in Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN fields.

The award comes as Ghana seeks to extend the productive life of existing petroleum fields, encourage additional drilling and strengthen domestic natural gas supplies. For the country, sustaining investment will be critical to improving oil production, supporting energy security and maintaining investor confidence.

Eni recognised for exploration successes

Italian energy company Eni received the Exploration and Production Leader of the Year award for discoveries across its African operations. These discoveries include the Algaita-01 well in Angola’s Block 15/06 and the Murene South-1X well in Block CI-501 offshore Côte d’Ivoire. The Murene South-1X well is part of the larger Baleine development, which started production in 2023.

ENI’s operations in Ghana include its flagship integrated oil and natural gas project located off the west coast of Ghana, which utilises the John Agyekum Kufuor floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel and an onshore gas plant in Sanzule (Western Region).

TotalEnergies wins renewable energy award.

TotalEnergies won Power Africa Developer of the Year for its Hydra hybrid energy project in South Africa. The project combines a 216-megawatt solar plant with a battery energy storage system that can store 500 megawatt-hours of electricity. According to the awards announcement, the facility should generate more than 400 gigawatt-hours each year, enough to power over 200,000 homes.

AGL recognised for logistics services

Africa Global Logistics was named International Service Provider of the Year for its integrated logistics network covering ports, rail, road transport and warehousing.

The company supports energy projects from construction to production, moving equipment, materials, and energy products between sites and international markets.

Formerly known as Bolloré Africa Logistics, AGL joined the MSC Group in 2022.

This recognition shows how important efficient logistics are for cutting costs and supporting energy infrastructure development.

The awards highlight the importance of investment in petroleum production, entrepreneurship, exploration, renewable energy and logistics.

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