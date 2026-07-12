International

Eni CEO says oil market risks breaking out of current range by early 2027

Source: Reuters  
  12 July 2026 11:21pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The global oil market will break out of its roughly $80-$100 range by the first ​quarter of 2027 at the latest, boosting inflation ‌and reducing energy demand if the Middle East conflict continues, Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Italian state-controlled group Eni, said.

The release of stockpiles has helped to ​keep crude prices largely within that range ⁠so far, he said in an interview with ​Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper published on Saturday.

  • The strategy carries ​growing risks because global reserves are finite, he said.
  • "The long-term solution is greater energy security through diversification of supply sources ​and routes," he said.
  • Descalzi said global oil stocks ​have fallen by an average 3.8 million barrels per day, ‌accelerating to 4.6 million bpd in May, as a result of disruption linked to the Iran war that began at the end of February.
  • He said countries should ​focus on producers ​in North ⁠and sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia, while reducing dependence on controlled ​maritime passages.
  • Eni has limited exposure to ​the ⁠Middle East, while most of its upstream production is in Africa and Latin America.
  • Power demand generated by artificial ⁠intelligence ​technologies and the rapid expansion ​of data centres has increased the urgency of ensuring security of ​energy supply.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories