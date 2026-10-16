‘We have been used and dumped’ – NDC’s James Agbey warns over grassroots neglect

An operative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Agbey, has warned that the party risks alienating its grassroots supporters unless government appointees address concerns about neglect and a lack of economic opportunities.

In a statement dated Friday, October 16, Mr Agbey accused appointees of overlooking activists and cadres who worked to secure the party’s return to power in the 2024 elections.

“The feeling out there at the base is that ‘we have been used and dumped’,” he said.

Mr Agbey claimed that many party activists were struggling with unemployment and financial hardship, while some appointees were prioritising relatives and close associates over those who supported the party during its years in opposition.

“Everything seems to have changed after the elections. Appointees are now prioritising their families and close allies, some of whom were not even part of the struggle,” he alleged.

He said the concerns required practical intervention rather than occasional handouts or promises of future support.

“All that these party activists are asking for is opportunities to be able to fend for themselves,” he stated.

Mr Agbey urged government appointees to engage with the party’s support base and take concrete steps to address their concerns.

He warned that unresolved grievances could weaken loyalty and lead dissatisfied activists to turn against the government in a future election.

“Our support for the NDC must not be taken for granted,” he cautioned.

The statement did not provide figures to substantiate his claim that the party’s support base was dwindling or identify the appointees accused of favouring relatives and associates.

Mr Agbey nevertheless maintained that the leadership needed to act urgently to prevent growing frustration from damaging the party’s electoral prospects.

“I call for urgent action or we will have ourselves to blame come the electioneering season,” he said.

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