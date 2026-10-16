Politics

‘We have been used and dumped’ – NDC’s James Agbey warns over grassroots neglect

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  16 October 2026 10:24am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

An operative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Agbey, has warned that the party risks alienating its grassroots supporters unless government appointees address concerns about neglect and a lack of economic opportunities.

In a statement dated Friday, October 16, Mr Agbey accused appointees of overlooking activists and cadres who worked to secure the party’s return to power in the 2024 elections.

“The feeling out there at the base is that ‘we have been used and dumped’,” he said.

Mr Agbey claimed that many party activists were struggling with unemployment and financial hardship, while some appointees were prioritising relatives and close associates over those who supported the party during its years in opposition.

“Everything seems to have changed after the elections. Appointees are now prioritising their families and close allies, some of whom were not even part of the struggle,” he alleged.

He said the concerns required practical intervention rather than occasional handouts or promises of future support.

“All that these party activists are asking for is opportunities to be able to fend for themselves,” he stated.

Mr Agbey urged government appointees to engage with the party’s support base and take concrete steps to address their concerns.

He warned that unresolved grievances could weaken loyalty and lead dissatisfied activists to turn against the government in a future election.

“Our support for the NDC must not be taken for granted,” he cautioned.

The statement did not provide figures to substantiate his claim that the party’s support base was dwindling or identify the appointees accused of favouring relatives and associates.

Mr Agbey nevertheless maintained that the leadership needed to act urgently to prevent growing frustration from damaging the party’s electoral prospects.

“I call for urgent action or we will have ourselves to blame come the electioneering season,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group