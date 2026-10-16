JAK-UP files nomination, unveils six-pillar plan for NDC Volta youth wing

Kwame Junior Asiemoah, popularly known as JAK-UP, has officially entered the contest for Volta Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), filing his nomination and launching a six-pillar manifesto aimed at strengthening the party’s youth wing and expanding opportunities for young people.

The nomination filing and manifesto launch took place at the NDC Volta Regional Office in Ho, where party youth and supporters gathered to hear his vision for the position. JAK-UP, a former Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, is presenting his experience within the party as a key qualification for leading the regional youth structure.

His proposed agenda focuses on improving the organisation of the youth wing, widening access to opportunities and establishing structures to support the economic and personal development of young people.

He said his ambition was to build a youth wing that would remain relevant beyond election campaigns by helping members acquire skills, develop networks and access resources that could improve their livelihoods.

A key proposal is the establishment of a Youth Opportunity Centre to provide information on scholarships, job openings and capacity-building programmes.

JAK-UP also plans to introduce the Volta Youth Drive to promote the region’s tourism potential and create economic opportunities for young people by attracting visitors to its attractions.

He argued that leadership should be assessed by practical results rather than campaign promises, pledging to present a framework against which delegates and party members could evaluate his performance.

He also emphasised the need to ensure that every constituency is represented and every member feels included in the regional youth structure.

JAK-UP’s bid comes as contenders outline their visions for the future of the NDC’s youth wing in the Volta Region.

He has received support from some constituency youth organisers and party members, with his previous service as Deputy Regional Youth Organiser forming part of his appeal to delegates. He says he will provide further details on the six pillars and their implementation as the campaign progresses.

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