Assembly members in Nzema East seek gov’t intervention over mining impasse

Audio By Carbonatix
Local Assembly Representatives of communities within the catchment area of Adamus Resources Limited in the Western Region say the recent standoff between communities and the mining company threatens security in the area.
This warning comes after a recent demonstration within the concession of the mining company by youth groups in the catchment area, leading to the destruction of property.
The calls, led by the Assembly Member for the Salma Electoral Area in the Western Region, Yacoub Abdul Aziz, seek to invite government intervention in the situation.
“There is tension within the community, and we will need government intervention to halt the situation,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday, April 21.
The youth, demanding community development from Adamus Resources Limited, went on a rampage, destroying a security post and setting tyres ablaze within the mine’s concession.
According to the youth, the mine has leased portions of its concession to illegal miners for their operations but has turned a deaf ear to calls for portions of the concession to be leased for community mining.
Mr Aziz indicated, “The security situation in Nzema East and surrounding areas is worrying.”
According to the Assembly Members, the present tensions, if not addressed, may further degenerate, threatening security in the area.
They have called on President John Dramani Mahama, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, to find a lasting solution to the situation.
“If the people's concerns aren't addressed quickly, we are looking at a high risk of further clashes and prolonged unrest,” he added.
Background
Locals from the Nzema East community have, for about three months, agitated over the mining operations of Adamus Resources Limited.
Aside from demand for a part of the concessions to be leased for community mining, they believe the mine has exceeded their boundary.
There have since been a series of clashes between the indigenes and the mining firm, and some have nearly turned fatal.
Last weekend, residents protested against the operations of Adamus Resources Limited.
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