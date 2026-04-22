NAIMOS cracks down on galamsey surge at Gwira Banso, destroys heavy equipment in Nzema East operations

Operatives of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), working with the Blue Water Guards, have dismantled several illegal mining sites at Gwira Banso and along parts of the Ankobra River in the Nzema East District.

This happened in a major enforcement operation aimed at curbing galamsey activities.

The coordinated, intelligence-led operation took place on 20 April 2026 between 0830 and 1550 hours, targeting a revived illegal mining enclave known as “Krobo Line” at Gwira Banso, where activities had continued despite earlier clearances.

At the site, about 20 illegal miners were reportedly engaged in mining along tributaries feeding the Ankobra River. On sighting the task force, they fled into nearby bushes, abandoning their equipment.

Officials later discovered extensive mining infrastructure, including 16 water-pumping machines and 13 changfang machines, positioned along the riverbanks for alluvial gold extraction.

The activities had severely degraded the environment, polluting the Ankobra River and destroying large palm plantations with deep excavation pits.

The task force subsequently disabled and burned seized equipment, including changfang machines, water pumps, industrial hoses, wooden washing platforms, and makeshift shelters used by the miners.

In a related sweep along the Ankobra River stretch from Abrodiem through Dominase to Awelezo, the task force encountered further illegal mining operations.

At Abrodiem, six miners operating two improvised boats fitted with four changfang machines fled on the arrival of the team, abandoning their equipment on the river. The machines were retrieved and destroyed.

Further downstream at Dominase and Awelezo, about 15 illegal miners were found operating in a large pit where they had reportedly diverted water from the Ankobra River using a constructed canal.

The operation also involved the use of hazardous chemicals for gold extraction, raising serious environmental and health concerns.

The miners again fled, leaving behind three improvised boats, six changfang machines, four water pumps, and multiple hoses, all of which were destroyed by the task force.

NAIMOS says the exercise forms part of sustained efforts to clamp down on illegal mining and protect Ghana’s water bodies, farmlands, and ecosystems from further destruction.

Authorities say similar operations will continue across affected districts in the coming weeks.

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