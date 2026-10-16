Gyakie and FlipTheMusic unveil ‘Your Body’ following a new distribution deal with Warner Music Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian singer Gyakie has ushered in a new phase of her career with the release of her latest single, “Your Body (Crazy).”
This marks the beginning of a new distribution partnership between Gyakie, her independent record label FlipTheMusic, and Warner Music Africa as she builds momentum towards the release of her third EP, 'The Dawn.'
Produced by AfroLektra, “Your Body (Crazy)” is an infectious Afro-fusion record that captures the excitement of attraction, chemistry and desire. Driven by rhythmic production, catchy melodies, and Gyakie’s signature sultry vocals, the song delivers a feel-good sound that blends English and Twi with effortless appeal.
The release arrives at a pivotal moment for the award-winning Ghanaian singer whose recent achievements continue to strengthen her position in the African music landscape.
Her growing international profile, the performance of her 2025 album After Midnight, and the continued recognition of her music across major global platforms have further established the foundation for this next phase of her career.
The distribution deal with Warner Music Africa represents a strategic step for Gyakie and FlipTheMusic, aimed at expanding the reach of her music across key African markets and beyond.
Gyakie remains independent under her own label, FlipTheMusic, which continues to lead her artistic direction and career development.
The agreement reflects the continued efforts of FlipTheMusic to create new opportunities for Gyakie’s music, strengthen industry relationships and expand her international presence while preserving the independence that has shaped her journey.
Through the partnership, Gyakie and FlipTheMusic are positioned to explore wider distribution opportunities as the singer continues to build on her growing influence across the continent and beyond.
With her third EP The Dawn on the horizon, “Your Body (Crazy)” offers fans a fresh record to enjoy while introducing the next phase of her musical journey.
The forthcoming project adds to the anticipation surrounding Gyakie’s new releases as she continues to expand her sound and connect with audiences across different markets.
As this new chapter unfolds, FlipTheMusic and Gyakie’s partnership with Warner Music Africa provides an additional platform for her music. “Your Body (Crazy)” is out now on all digital streaming platforms.
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