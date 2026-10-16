Mahama tours Afienya, Tema industrial enclaves, schedules meeting on impact of new Customs Act on Free Zones firms

President John Dramani Mahama has scheduled a meeting with key government institutions next week to address concerns over the new Customs Act, 2026, and its impact on incentives available to companies operating under Ghana’s Free Zones regime.

The meeting will involve the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the Ghana Free Zones Authority and the Ministry of Finance.

It follows an industrial tour by the President and the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, to the Afienya Industrial Enclave and Tema in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The meeting is expected to address concerns from businesses that changes introduced under the new law have reduced some incentives previously available to Free Zones enterprises.

The planned engagement comes as the government seeks to strengthen local manufacturing, promote industrial development and create an enabling environment for businesses to expand their operations.

During the visit to Afienya, President Mahama and the Trade Minister toured five companies operating within the industrial enclave: Juidine Corporation Ghana Limited, Huaguang New Energy Battery Ghana Ltd., Qian Feng Intel Corporation, Zema New Energy Limited and Baoxu Automobile Manufacturing Ghana Limited.

The delegation also visited Dignity DTRT Limited in Tema, one of Ghana’s leading textile and garment manufacturing companies.

The tour provided the President an opportunity to engage with businesses across different manufacturing sectors as part of efforts to understand their operations and challenges.

President Mahama also urged workers at the facilities to remain dedicated, hardworking and committed to their responsibilities, stressing that their contributions were essential to the growth and expansion of their respective companies.

The government’s engagement with manufacturers forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s industrial base, address constraints confronting businesses and encourage investment in local production.

Companies operating under the Free Zones regime will closely watch the outcome of next week's meeting, particularly those concerned about how the new Customs Act could affect the incentives available to them and their ability to remain competitive.

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