Family announces memorial mass for Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The family of the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings will hold a memorial mass on Friday, October 23, to mark the first anniversary of her death and celebrate her contribution to women’s empowerment and child development in Ghana.

The service will take place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in Accra, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending by midday.

In a statement issued on October 16, the family invited members of the public to join in remembering Nana Konadu, who died on October 23, 2025, aged 76.

Mourners have been asked to wear white or black and white for the service.

The family described her as a mother, grandmother, aunt, distinguished gender advocate and a former First Lady whose public engagement helped redefine the role of First Ladies in Ghana.

Champion of women’s empowerment

Nana Konadu served as First Lady from 1981 to 2001, during which she became a prominent voice on women’s rights, grassroots development and poverty alleviation.

Through the 31st December Women’s Movement, which she founded, she mobilised women to participate in community development and public life.

The movement constructed more than 1,000 early childhood development centres across the country, with support from donor agencies, international organisations and local communities.

The centres helped expand access to pre-school education, particularly for children in rural areas and low-income urban communities.

Her advocacy also encouraged women to take a more active role in local governance, including during the establishment of district assemblies in the 1980s.

Her supporters credit her activism with helping to create opportunities for more women to enter politics, business and leadership.

Political career

Nana Konadu was also a key figure in the formation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), later becoming the party’s vice-chairperson in 2010.

She contested the party’s presidential primary in 2011 but lost to then-President John Evans Atta Mills.

In 2012, she founded the National Democratic Party (NDP) and became its presidential candidate for the 2016 general election, making history as the first woman to contest a presidential election in Ghana as the candidate of a political party.

Beyond domestic politics, she played a role in international advocacy for women, including at the 1995 United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing.

She also participated in regional peace initiatives involving First Ladies in West Africa and across the continent.

Legacy in law and child protection

The family statement highlighted Nana Konadu’s contribution to efforts to protect the rights of women and children, including advocacy associated with legal reforms under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and provisions of the 1992 Constitution.

Article 28 of the Constitution sets out protections for children, while the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), provides a legal framework for safeguarding their welfare and rights.

The family said her legacy would continue to resonate with women and children in Ghana and beyond.

It said she would be remembered for standing firm in her convictions, serving the country with distinction and leaving an enduring mark on Ghana’s history.

The October 23 service is expected to bring together family members, friends, associates and members of the public to reflect on her life and work.

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