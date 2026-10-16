Ghana’s BRICS partnership bid aimed at broadening development opportunities – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama says Ghana’s decision to apply for partnership with the BRICS countries is aimed at broadening its development partnerships, deepening South-South cooperation and creating wider opportunities for trade, investment and industrialisation.
He said the move forms part of Ghana’s effort to strengthen its capacity to produce and compete internationally while retaining longstanding relationships with traditional partners.
“Ghana's decision to apply for partnership with the BRICS countries reflects our determination to broaden our development partnerships and deepen South-South cooperation,” President Mahama said.
“Explain this approach clearly as we seek wider opportunities for trade, investment, industrialisation, and value addition, while sustaining our long-standing relationships and working relations with our traditional partners,” he added.
The President was speaking at the commissioning of four ambassadors, whom he charged to translate the government’s foreign policy priorities into tangible benefits for the Ghanaian people.
He said Ghana must respond confidently to a changing international environment characterised by shifting alliances, increasing trade restrictions and intensifying competition over technology and natural resources.
“We must protect our freedom to make decisions, secure access to markets and technology, and build partnerships that strengthen our capacity to produce and compete on the international stage,” he said.
President Mahama urged the envoys to prioritise economic diplomacy by identifying investors whose interests align with Ghana’s development priorities, helping local businesses access foreign markets and building partnerships that support skills development, research and technology transfer.
“Judge the success of your economic diplomacy by the opportunities you are able to bring to Ghana,” he said.
He cited the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board and efforts to promote local processing of critical minerals, including lithium, bauxite and manganese, as part of the government’s determination to retain greater value from the country’s natural resources.
The President said Ghana needs to attract the investment and expertise required to transform these resources into productive industries and lasting employment.
The four envoys are Nana Antwiwaa Dodoo, Ambassador to Angola, Louis Kwame Obeng, Ambassador to Qatar, Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu-Amable, Ambassador-designate to Israel, and Jedidiah Reuben Adogla, Permanent Representative to Switzerland.
President Mahama also urged the envoys to protect Ghanaians abroad, ensure accessible and efficient consular services and uphold professional discipline in the discharge of their duties.
He stressed that their performance must be measured by demonstrable progress in advancing Ghana’s interests.
“Keep Ghana’s interests at the centre of your work and make your service count for our people,” he said.
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