Ghana, Germany explore stronger partnership in technical and vocational education

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu has held discussions with German Ambassador to Ghana Frederik Landshöft on strengthening bilateral cooperation in education, with a particular focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The meeting focused on opportunities for international partnerships to improve skills training and equip young people with practical competencies that match the changing demands of the labour market.

Both sides discussed the importance of collaboration in preparing students for employment and addressing skills gaps across various industries.

Mr Iddrisu emphasised the role of strategic partnerships in advancing Ghana’s education agenda, improving learning outcomes and strengthening employability through industry-relevant training.

He highlighted the need for education and skills development programmes to respond to the practical requirements of employers and the wider economy.

According to the Ministry of Education engagement reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to working with Germany and other international partners to expand opportunities for skills development and improve the quality of technical and vocational education.

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