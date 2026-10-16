AMA evacuates refuse along Graphic Road, warns against indiscriminate dumping

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has evacuated heaps of refuse illegally dumped along Graphic Road to improve sanitation and maintain a clean and healthy environment across the metropolis.

The refuse, which had been collected into sacks and abandoned along the roadside by unidentified persons, had accumulated at the location, creating an unsightly environment and posing potential public health risks to residents, pedestrians, and motorists.

The evacuation exercise, supervised by the Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Mr Douglas N.K. Annoful, also saw the removal of a structure put up by a mentally challenged woman on a portion of the pavement in the area and formed part of the Assembly’s ongoing sanitation interventions aimed at preventing the accumulation of waste along major roads, streets, and other public spaces within its jurisdiction.

Mr Annoful, who was accompanied by the Director of Waste Management, Engineer Prosper Kotoka, and the Director of Finance, Mr Abeeku Amissah, inspected the affected area and supervised the removal of the refuse to restore cleanliness and improve environmental conditions.

Head of Public Affairs, Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah addressing the media expressed concern about the indiscriminate dumping of refuse, stressing that such practices undermined the Assembly’s waste management operations, while placing an additional burden on public resources that could otherwise be directed towards other essential services.

He appealed to members of the public to support its sanitation efforts by reporting individuals caught dumping refuse indiscriminately along streets, roadsides, drains and other public places through the Assembly’s See Something, Say Something WhatsApp reporting channel. (0544 914 628).

He noted that timely reports from residents with the location of illegal dumping activities and other available evidence would facilitate investigations.

He said that public participation remained critical to the success of its 24-hour waste collection operations and broader efforts to address sanitation challenges across the metropolis.

He reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to strengthening waste collection services, particularly through its ongoing 24-hour waste collection exercise, which was intended to ensure timely evacuation of refuse and prevent waste accumulation at unauthorised dumping sites.

He assured that the Assembly would continue to intensify public education, monitoring and enforcement activities to discourage indiscriminate waste disposal and promote compliance with sanitation by-laws.

He reaffirmed the AMA’s commitment to ensuring that Accra remained clean, safe and healthy, while urging residents, traders, businesses, and other stakeholders to cooperate and adopt responsible waste disposal practices.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.