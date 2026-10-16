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AMA urges motorists and road users to comply with traffic regulations

Source: Karen Tei  
  16 October 2026 12:52pm
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The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has urged motorists and other road users to observe road traffic regulations and exercise caution to ensure safety on the roads, following the completion of repair and paving works on a section of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in Accra’s Central Business District (CBD).

The appeal follows the completion of sectional repair and paving works on the Lava U-turn and the stretch of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue between the Derby Avenue junction and the Selwyn Market Street junction in Accra’s Central Business District (CBD).

The rehabilitation followed concerns over severe abrasions and potholes that had developed along the busy stretch, slowing vehicular traffic and creating potential safety risks to pedestrians and other road users

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, inspected the completed works as part of efforts to improve road safety, ease traffic congestion and enhance mobility within the city’s commercial centre.

Speaking after the inspection, Mr Allotey emphasised the importance of regular road maintenance, explaining that well-maintained roads were essential for supporting commercial activities, reducing travel delays and ensuring the safety and convenience of the public.

The Assembly consequently called on motorists, commercial drivers, pedestrians and other road users to comply with traffic regulations, exercise caution and use the rehabilitated sections responsibly to preserve the road surface and minimise the risk of accidents.

The completed works are expected to improve traffic flow around the Lava U-turn and adjoining junctions, which serve as important access points for commercial vehicles, traders and other road users within the CBD.

The Mayor was accompanied during the inspection by the Metropolitan Co-ordinating Director, Mr Douglas N.K. Annoful, and the Metropolitan Director of Finance, Mr Abeeku Amissah.

Before the commencement of the works, the Assembly announced the temporary closure of the affected sections to facilitate essential repairs and paving aimed at restoring the road surface and improving its durability.

The rehabilitation forms part of the AMA’s broader efforts to address infrastructure challenges across the metropolis and provide a safer, more accessible and orderly environment for businesses and the travelling public.

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