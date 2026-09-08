Gyakie scores double top 10 entry on Apple Music Nigeria

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian songstress Gyakie has secured two Top 10 entries on the Apple Music Nigeria Albums Chart with My Diary and After Midnight.
The achievement places Gyakie at the centre of a notable showing by Ghanaian music in one of Africa’s biggest streaming markets, with both projects demonstrating the growing reach of her music beyond Ghana.
Data published by Charts Ghana on X highlights the Top 10 Ghanaian projects on the Apple Music Nigeria Albums Chart, with Gyakie’s My Diary EP and After Midnight album among the projects featured on the list.
Gyakie’s double-project showing is particularly significant, reflecting the continued performance of her catalogue and the growing audience for her music in Nigeria.
Her My Diary EP was released through her record label, Flip The Music, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment West Africa. The project marked an important chapter in her musical journey and further showcased her versatility as an artiste.
The success of both projects on the Nigerian chart underscores Gyakie’s ability to connect with audiences beyond Ghana and reinforces her growing influence across the African music landscape.
Flip The Music continues to play a key role in Gyakie’s career and international expansion, supporting the Songbird as she builds her catalogue and reaches new audiences across the continent.
With My Diary and After Midnight both securing Top 10 positions on Apple Music Nigeria, Gyakie continues to distinguish herself as one of Ghana’s leading female music exports.
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