Gyakie features on Ajebo Hustlers’ new song ‘365 Days’

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian songstress Gyakie has featured on Nigerian duo Ajebo Hustlers’ latest single, 365 Days, strengthening her presence in the Nigerian music market.
Now available on all major digital streaming platforms, the song explores the themes of love, commitment and the willingness to hold on to a relationship through the passing of time, a sentiment captured in its title, 365 Days.
Gyakie’s appearance on the record further highlights her growing connection with Nigeria’s music scene, where she continues to collaborate with notable artistes and extend the reach of her music beyond Ghana.
Known for her distinctive vocals and emotive delivery, Gyakie brings her signature touch to 365 Days, complementing Ajebo Hustlers’ sound and adding another Ghana-Nigeria collaboration to her expanding catalogue.
The release comes as another indication of Gyakie’s continued relevance in one of Africa’s biggest music markets.
Her growing catalogue of Nigerian collaborations and strong streaming presence have positioned her as one of Ghana’s leading artistes making significant inroads into Nigeria.
Behind Gyakie’s continued cross-border collaborations is her record label, Flip The Music, which continues to strategically position the songstress for greater opportunities, collaborations and visibility across the continent.
With 365 Days now out across all DSPs, Gyakie continues her Nigerian music run, further cementing her position as a Ghanaian artiste capable of connecting with audiences across borders.
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