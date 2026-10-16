FC Samartex coach Nana Agyemang scoops NASCO coach of the month award for September

FC Samartex Head Coach Nana Kwaku Agyemang has been named the NASCO September Coach of the Month in the Ghana Premier League following his side's unbeaten run during the month.

Agyemang guided FC Samartex through an impressive September campaign, recording two wins and two draws in four matches. His side also secured an important away victory over Aduana FC, scoring six goals and conceding just three across their four games.

The team's consistency and strong performances throughout the month earned the coach the prestigious monthly award.

As the winner, Agyemang will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set and a NASCO chest freezer, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.

September Coach of the Month – Winner Nana Kwaku Agyemang – FC Samartex Statistics: 4 matches, 2 wins, 2 draws, 6 goals scored and 3 goals conceded.

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