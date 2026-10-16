President Mahama urges investors to employ trained local residents as 1,238-acre industrial park takes off

President John Dramani Mahama has urged investors at the Afienya Industrial Park to prioritise the employment of trained residents from the host communities as construction of the 1,238-acre facility begins.

He said a training programme should be introduced to equip residents of Afienya and surrounding communities with the skills required to secure jobs in the industries expected to operate at the park.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 15, President Mahama said the project's success should be measured partly by the employment opportunities it created for people in the host communities.

“I believe that if enterprises are located here, there should be a programme that trains the local people so that they can get some of the jobs that are created in this industrial park,” he said.

He said residents should remain central to the park's development and benefit from the economic activities it would generate.

President Mahama added that the benefits should extend beyond factory employment to farmers, transport operators, local suppliers and small businesses that could provide goods and services to companies operating at the park.

The Afienya Industrial Park is expected to accommodate more than 120 enterprises, with serviced plots and ready-to-use factory shells.

The priority sectors include cocoa, cashew and oil palm processing, textiles and garments, pharmaceuticals, medical consumables, automotive components and light engineering.

The facility will also provide opportunities in logistics, data services and business process outsourcing, alongside dedicated space for renewable energy and green manufacturing.

President Mahama said the Ghana Free Zones Authority had informed him that the Tema Export Processing Zone had no space left to allocate to prospective investors.

He said the situation made the provision of new industrial infrastructure urgent, adding that part of the financing for the project would come from the proposed New Economy Programme.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, said 14 companies had already been allocated land at the Afienya Industrial Park.

She said the Authority wanted young people to benefit from employment, skills development and technology transfer arising from the investments.

Dr Awusi added that free zone enterprises already supported their host communities through initiatives in education, healthcare and skills development.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, expressed appreciation to the chiefs of Ningo-Prampram and Shai-Osudoku for their cooperation in making the land available for the project.

She said their goodwill had enabled the government to acquire the land without disputes.

In a vote of thanks, the Authority's Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr Patience Acorlor, thanked the chiefs and people of Afienya and surrounding communities for making their land available for the project.

She said their support was important to the success of the industrial park.

President Mahama urged investors to establish their businesses at the park, develop their products in Ghana and use the country as a base to reach markets across Africa and beyond.

“Establish your businesses here, develop your products here,” he said.

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